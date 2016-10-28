FIFA 17's best players

Whatever your preferred play mode in FIFA 17, we've got you covered – whether you want a fast-breaking side to counter-attack successfully when playing online, or the best youngsters to target for your Career Mode adventures.

Our brilliant games journalists Ben Wilson and James Price have been hammering the new game to save you time when it comes to choosing which players to plump for, helping you to also decide which to keep and discard if you're dipping into FIFA Ultimate Team.

What kind of player are you looking for?

The fastest players

The strongest players

The 20 best Premier League players

The 20 best La Liga players

And not sure which team to go for? We've picked out the best teams to use in FIFA 17 here, whether online or in one of the career modes.

Finally, here are our must-read our tips and hints for FIFA 17, including some vital advice on choosing which club to join in the Journey story mode.

