FIFA 23 soundtrack: The complete list of every song on the game

The FIFA 23 soundtrack has been released, with some of the biggest names in the world of music featured in the game.

Every year, EA curate an eagerly-anticipated game soundtrack that transcends genre and includes both huge and rising stars. FIFA has featured the likes of Gorillaz, Kasabian, Dua Lipa and Stormzy in the past, and is seen as a cultural talking point that fuses the world of music and football.

This year is no different, with the likes of Disclosure, Central Cee, Bad Bunny, Chase & Status, FKA Twigs and Bonobo all contributing to the soundtrack.

The official FIFA 23 soundtrack

The FIFA 23 soundtrack Artist Track title Disclosure, RAYE Waterfall Willow Kayne White City yunè pinku DC Rot Biig Piig FUN Tseba Must Be Love (feat. Electric Fields) Remi Wolf Quiet On Set Kojey Radical, Knucks Payback (feat. Knucks) Greentea Peng Stuck In The Middle Hak Baker Bricks in the Wall Phoenix, Ezra Koenig Tonight (feat. Ezra Koenig) The Knocks, Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs Walking On Water (feat. Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs) George FitzGerald, Panda Bear Passed Tense Young Franco, Jay Prince, Scrufizzer, Close Counters Rollout (feat. Jay Prince, Scrufizzer & Close Counters) Nia Archives Forbidden Feelingz moa moa Drive Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Perfume Genius Spitting Off the Edge of the World Alewya Jagna blackwave., Abhi The Nomad a-okay Bonobo, O'Flynn Otomo Chappaqua Wrestling Full Round Table Harry Stone Daydreaming Haich Ber Na So Sick Of Me SOFY Big Talk Danger Mouse, Black Thought, Michael Kiwanuka Aquamarine (feat. Michael Kiwanuka) Sea Girls Falling Apart Edd Mama Used to Say Crooked Colours Feel It FKA twigs, Shygirl papi bones (feat. shygirl) Ibeyi, Pa Salieu Made of Gold Nightmares On Wax, OSHUN Breathe In Koffee Pull Up Sampa the Great, Angelique Kidjo Let Me Be Great (feat. Angelique Kidjo) LYAM, Wiki The Reapers SOHN M.I.A. Chase & Status, Takura Don't Be Scared (feat. Takura) Gorgon City, DRAMA You've Done Enough Lous and The Yakuza Kisé Mall Grab, D Double E, Novelist Times Change Doss Look Manga Saint Hilare, Jelani Blackman Maybe Not Gardna, MC Spyda, Selecta J-Man Disturb Them Kungs, The Knocks People (with The Knocks) Flume, Caroline Polachek Sirens Denzel Curry, slowthai Zatoichi (feat. slowthai) Wh0 Sunshine IDK, Denzel Curry Dog Food (feat. Denzel Curry) Effy Not Yours Phantoms, Big Wild Firepit James BKS, The Big Hash High Level ROLE MODEL forever&more Daniela Lalita Tenía Razón Labrinth Lift Off Pongo Kuzola Lane 8, Arctic Lake All I Want ROSALIA SAOKO Hayden James, Cassian, Elderbrook On Your Own (feat. Elderbrook) Joy Club, TIEKS Lifted Nathan Day Hello Alien ODESZA Behind The Sun Watch the Ride, Emz READY4DEM Muddy Monk Smthng seeyousoon FIX YOUR FACE Stromae Fils de joie Bru-C Playground Cryalot Hurt Me MILKBLOOD DISCO CLOSURE Luude, Dear Sunday Wanna Stay Shenseea Run Run LODATO, Janice Robinson Dreamer Monty, Visages, PAV4N, Strategy Hardware Jack Harlow Nail Tech Graham Lake, Avelino Run em Down Central Cee Obsessed With You Michael Calfan, Leo Stannard Better Bakermat Madan (King) Baby Tate Pedi P Money, Whiney Sorry I'm Not Sorry VENICE Can't Sleep San Holo All The Highs AC Slater, Bleu Clair, Moksi, Kate Wild Green Light (feat. Kate Wild) - Moksi Remix Ark Woods First Flight To Mars Eunique MAN NENNT MICH Nas 40-16 Building Moksi, Diede T.T.Y.N. Regents, Cartridge, Strategy Heritage Pheelz, BNXN fka Buju Finesse Trueno, Victor Heredia TIERRA ZANTA Smoke DZA, Girl Talk Season Bad Bunny, Bomba Estéreo Ojitos Lindos Bad Boy Timz, Olamide Skelele (feat. Olamide) monarch i'm not okay (feat. sadeyes, Lil Xtra, nothing,nowhere) Badshah, J Balvin, Tainy Voodoo (with J Balvin & Tainy) Quevedo, Linton Ahora y Siempre Bianca Costa Ounana Trinidad Cardona, Davido, Aisha, FIFA Sound Hayya Hayya (Better Together) - Music from the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Official Soundtrack

