FIFA 23 soundtrack: The complete list of every song on the game

By Mark White
published

The FIFA 23 soundtrack has dropped, featuring the likes of Disclosure, Jack Harlow and Chase & Status

(Image credit: EA)

The FIFA 23 soundtrack has been released, with some of the biggest names in the world of music featured in the game.

Every year, EA curate an eagerly-anticipated game soundtrack that transcends genre and includes both huge and rising stars. FIFA has featured the likes of Gorillaz, Kasabian, Dua Lipa and Stormzy in the past, and is seen as a cultural talking point that fuses the world of music and football. 

This year is no different, with the likes of Disclosure, Central Cee, Bad Bunny, Chase & Status, FKA Twigs and Bonobo all contributing to the soundtrack.

The official FIFA 23 soundtrack

The FIFA 23 soundtrack
ArtistTrack title
Disclosure, RAYEWaterfall
Willow KayneWhite City
yunè pinkuDC Rot
Biig PiigFUN
TsebaMust Be Love (feat. Electric Fields)
Remi WolfQuiet On Set
Kojey Radical, KnucksPayback (feat. Knucks)
Greentea PengStuck In The Middle
Hak BakerBricks in the Wall
Phoenix, Ezra KoenigTonight (feat. Ezra Koenig)
The Knocks, Totally Enormous Extinct DinosaursWalking On Water (feat. Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs)
George FitzGerald, Panda BearPassed Tense
Young Franco, Jay Prince, Scrufizzer, Close CountersRollout (feat. Jay Prince, Scrufizzer & Close Counters)
Nia ArchivesForbidden Feelingz
moa moaDrive
Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Perfume GeniusSpitting Off the Edge of the World
AlewyaJagna
blackwave., Abhi The Nomada-okay
Bonobo, O'FlynnOtomo
Chappaqua WrestlingFull Round Table
Harry StoneDaydreaming
Haich Ber NaSo Sick Of Me
SOFYBig Talk
Danger Mouse, Black Thought, Michael KiwanukaAquamarine (feat. Michael Kiwanuka)
Sea GirlsFalling Apart
EddMama Used to Say
Crooked ColoursFeel It
FKA twigs, Shygirlpapi bones (feat. shygirl)
Ibeyi, Pa SalieuMade of Gold
Nightmares On Wax, OSHUNBreathe In
KoffeePull Up
Sampa the Great, Angelique KidjoLet Me Be Great (feat. Angelique Kidjo)
LYAM, WikiThe Reapers
SOHNM.I.A.
Chase & Status, TakuraDon't Be Scared (feat. Takura)
Gorgon City, DRAMAYou've Done Enough
Lous and The YakuzaKisé
Mall Grab, D Double E, NovelistTimes Change
DossLook
Manga Saint Hilare, Jelani BlackmanMaybe Not
Gardna, MC Spyda, Selecta J-ManDisturb Them
Kungs, The KnocksPeople (with The Knocks)
Flume, Caroline PolachekSirens
Denzel Curry, slowthaiZatoichi (feat. slowthai)
Wh0Sunshine
IDK, Denzel CurryDog Food (feat. Denzel Curry)
EffyNot Yours
Phantoms, Big WildFirepit
James BKS, The Big HashHigh Level
ROLE MODELforever&more
Daniela LalitaTenía Razón
LabrinthLift Off
PongoKuzola
Lane 8, Arctic LakeAll I Want
ROSALIASAOKO
Hayden James, Cassian, ElderbrookOn Your Own (feat. Elderbrook)
Joy Club, TIEKSLifted
Nathan DayHello Alien
ODESZABehind The Sun
Watch the Ride, EmzREADY4DEM
Muddy MonkSmthng
seeyousoonFIX YOUR FACE
StromaeFils de joie
Bru-CPlayground
CryalotHurt Me
MILKBLOODDISCO CLOSURE
Luude, Dear SundayWanna Stay
ShenseeaRun Run
LODATO, Janice RobinsonDreamer
Monty, Visages, PAV4N, StrategyHardware
Jack HarlowNail Tech
Graham Lake, AvelinoRun em Down
Central CeeObsessed With You
Michael Calfan, Leo StannardBetter
BakermatMadan (King)
Baby TatePedi
P Money, WhineySorry I'm Not Sorry
VENICECan't Sleep
San HoloAll The Highs
AC Slater, Bleu Clair, Moksi, Kate WildGreen Light (feat. Kate Wild) - Moksi Remix
Ark WoodsFirst Flight To Mars
EuniqueMAN NENNT MICH
Nas40-16 Building
Moksi, DiedeT.T.Y.N.
Regents, Cartridge, StrategyHeritage
Pheelz, BNXN fka BujuFinesse
Trueno, Victor HerediaTIERRA ZANTA
Smoke DZA, Girl TalkSeason
Bad Bunny, Bomba EstéreoOjitos Lindos
Bad Boy Timz, OlamideSkelele (feat. Olamide)
monarchi'm not okay (feat. sadeyes, Lil Xtra, nothing,nowhere)
Badshah, J Balvin, TainyVoodoo (with J Balvin & Tainy)
Quevedo, LintonAhora y Siempre
Bianca CostaOunana
Trinidad Cardona, Davido, Aisha, FIFA Sound
Hayya Hayya (Better Together) - Music from the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Official Soundtrack

