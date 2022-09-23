FIFA 23 soundtrack: The complete list of every song on the game
The FIFA 23 soundtrack has dropped, featuring the likes of Disclosure, Jack Harlow and Chase & Status
The FIFA 23 soundtrack has been released, with some of the biggest names in the world of music featured in the game.
Every year, EA curate an eagerly-anticipated game soundtrack that transcends genre and includes both huge and rising stars. FIFA has featured the likes of Gorillaz, Kasabian, Dua Lipa and Stormzy in the past, and is seen as a cultural talking point that fuses the world of music and football.
This year is no different, with the likes of Disclosure, Central Cee, Bad Bunny, Chase & Status, FKA Twigs and Bonobo all contributing to the soundtrack.
The official FIFA 23 soundtrack
|Artist
|Track title
|Disclosure, RAYE
|Waterfall
|Willow Kayne
|White City
|yunè pinku
|DC Rot
|Biig Piig
|FUN
|Tseba
|Must Be Love (feat. Electric Fields)
|Remi Wolf
|Quiet On Set
|Kojey Radical, Knucks
|Payback (feat. Knucks)
|Greentea Peng
|Stuck In The Middle
|Hak Baker
|Bricks in the Wall
|Phoenix, Ezra Koenig
|Tonight (feat. Ezra Koenig)
|The Knocks, Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs
|Walking On Water (feat. Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs)
|George FitzGerald, Panda Bear
|Passed Tense
|Young Franco, Jay Prince, Scrufizzer, Close Counters
|Rollout (feat. Jay Prince, Scrufizzer & Close Counters)
|Nia Archives
|Forbidden Feelingz
|moa moa
|Drive
|Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Perfume Genius
|Spitting Off the Edge of the World
|Alewya
|Jagna
|blackwave., Abhi The Nomad
|a-okay
|Bonobo, O'Flynn
|Otomo
|Chappaqua Wrestling
|Full Round Table
|Harry Stone
|Daydreaming
|Haich Ber Na
|So Sick Of Me
|SOFY
|Big Talk
|Danger Mouse, Black Thought, Michael Kiwanuka
|Aquamarine (feat. Michael Kiwanuka)
|Sea Girls
|Falling Apart
|Edd
|Mama Used to Say
|Crooked Colours
|Feel It
|FKA twigs, Shygirl
|papi bones (feat. shygirl)
|Ibeyi, Pa Salieu
|Made of Gold
|Nightmares On Wax, OSHUN
|Breathe In
|Koffee
|Pull Up
|Sampa the Great, Angelique Kidjo
|Let Me Be Great (feat. Angelique Kidjo)
|LYAM, Wiki
|The Reapers
|SOHN
|M.I.A.
|Chase & Status, Takura
|Don't Be Scared (feat. Takura)
|Gorgon City, DRAMA
|You've Done Enough
|Lous and The Yakuza
|Kisé
|Mall Grab, D Double E, Novelist
|Times Change
|Doss
|Look
|Manga Saint Hilare, Jelani Blackman
|Maybe Not
|Gardna, MC Spyda, Selecta J-Man
|Disturb Them
|Kungs, The Knocks
|People (with The Knocks)
|Flume, Caroline Polachek
|Sirens
|Denzel Curry, slowthai
|Zatoichi (feat. slowthai)
|Wh0
|Sunshine
|IDK, Denzel Curry
|Dog Food (feat. Denzel Curry)
|Effy
|Not Yours
|Phantoms, Big Wild
|Firepit
|James BKS, The Big Hash
|High Level
|ROLE MODEL
|forever&more
|Daniela Lalita
|Tenía Razón
|Labrinth
|Lift Off
|Pongo
|Kuzola
|Lane 8, Arctic Lake
|All I Want
|ROSALIA
|SAOKO
|Hayden James, Cassian, Elderbrook
|On Your Own (feat. Elderbrook)
|Joy Club, TIEKS
|Lifted
|Nathan Day
|Hello Alien
|ODESZA
|Behind The Sun
|Watch the Ride, Emz
|READY4DEM
|Muddy Monk
|Smthng
|seeyousoon
|FIX YOUR FACE
|Stromae
|Fils de joie
|Bru-C
|Playground
|Cryalot
|Hurt Me
|MILKBLOOD
|DISCO CLOSURE
|Luude, Dear Sunday
|Wanna Stay
|Shenseea
|Run Run
|LODATO, Janice Robinson
|Dreamer
|Monty, Visages, PAV4N, Strategy
|Hardware
|Jack Harlow
|Nail Tech
|Graham Lake, Avelino
|Run em Down
|Central Cee
|Obsessed With You
|Michael Calfan, Leo Stannard
|Better
|Bakermat
|Madan (King)
|Baby Tate
|Pedi
|P Money, Whiney
|Sorry I'm Not Sorry
|VENICE
|Can't Sleep
|San Holo
|All The Highs
|AC Slater, Bleu Clair, Moksi, Kate Wild
|Green Light (feat. Kate Wild) - Moksi Remix
|Ark Woods
|First Flight To Mars
|Eunique
|MAN NENNT MICH
|Nas
|40-16 Building
|Moksi, Diede
|T.T.Y.N.
|Regents, Cartridge, Strategy
|Heritage
|Pheelz, BNXN fka Buju
|Finesse
|Trueno, Victor Heredia
|TIERRA ZANTA
|Smoke DZA, Girl Talk
|Season
|Bad Bunny, Bomba Estéreo
|Ojitos Lindos
|Bad Boy Timz, Olamide
|Skelele (feat. Olamide)
|monarch
|i'm not okay (feat. sadeyes, Lil Xtra, nothing,nowhere)
|Badshah, J Balvin, Tainy
|Voodoo (with J Balvin & Tainy)
|Quevedo, Linton
|Ahora y Siempre
|Bianca Costa
|Ounana
|Trinidad Cardona, Davido, Aisha, FIFA Sound
Hayya Hayya (Better Together) - Music from the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Official Soundtrack
SEE ALSO Ranked! The 100 best FIFA songs ever
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1