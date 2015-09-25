Focus: How can Spurs keep Manchester City's fizzling attack quiet?

The scuttling energy of Manchester City’s new-look attack had seemed irrepressible just a fortnight ago, but as familiar cracks emerge in central midfield their bulldozing resurgence has taken a hit.

Spurs, whose new defensive triumvirate have helped them quietly build momentum, will hope that their quick-tempo interchanges can further disrupt the Man City machine. This promises to be an absorbing, tense, and aesthetically pleasing game of football.

Some tactical tweaks, new players and upturns in energy have contributed to Man City’s return to form, but arguably the most important factor has been Raheem Sterling’s indirect influence; he is yet to flourish as creator, but has served as a useful distraction.

Sterling’s inward drifting movement has sucked fearful opponents towards him, creating new pockets of space on the overlap for Aleksandar Kolarov, and in central zones for David Silva to collect and dictate. We might have expected City to dribble through the opposition more frequently with Sterling in the team, when in fact they are completing around the same number of dribbles as last season (10.8 per game, down from 11.4) but making more key passes (16.5, up from 14.0).

Spurs’ Eric Dier, in a right-sided defensive midfield position that corresponds precisely with Sterling’s main zone, will be tasked with countering this threat. Dier has been in exceptional form this season (4.2 tackles per match, 7th-best in the league) and is a crucial shield in front of the Jan Vertonghen/Toby Alderweireld partnership that has kept three successive clean sheets.

In terms of the Tottenham attack, Christian Eriksen’s return from injury is timely. Eriksen’s flitting movement and quick tempo distribution in the final third are crucial: Spurs laboured sluggishly through the two-and-a-half matches he missed, snatching late victory at Palace via the Dane's assist off the bench. He should do well against Yaya Toure.

Man City’s familiar issue in central midfield returned against Juventus and Crystal Palace, as Manuel Pellegrini’s team conceded three times due to poor pressing in defensive midfield and Toure’s defensive laziness. In a match of elegant passing football and disciplined tactical models, the gaps and chances will be few; but if they are to emerge, expect Eriksen or Sterling to have played a part.

