Football Manager 2020: release date, new features, pre-order, trailer and more

If you don’t own a pair of curtains, then you’d probably get some – if only to close them throughout the entirety of November and block out the world.

Yes, Football Manager 2020 is coming to a platform near you on November 19 – and you can check out the trailer for it below.

We have some released details of the new game, which places extra emphasis on long-term planning and player development to make your saves last longer. In the all-new Development Centre, you'll be control your club's future stars like never before – not to mention tracking the progress of your more senior pros too.

The new instalment also sees a revamp of boardroom expectations. While short-term success is as important as ever, there will be more focus on a club's longer-term goals than in previous versions of the game – perfect for your dynasty-building.

Thanks to even more input from real-world experts, you'll also get more advice from your backroom staff – from improved advice and feedback to new roles altogether.

FM 2020 will be available on Google’s Stadia (“the fastest way to experience Football Manager,” says SI).

Pre-order now and you’ll land yourself a 10% discount, plus those who purchase through a SEGA-approved digital retailer will be able to get their managerial careers under way roughly two weeks early through a fully-playable Beta version (but please note: not on Stadia).

Football Manager 2020 (for PC, Mac and Stadia), Football Manager 2020 Touch (for PC, Mac, iOS and Android) and Football Manager 2020 Mobile (for iOS and Android) will all be released simultaneously in early November. Football Manager 2020 Touch for Nintendo Switch will follow in late November.

