Quiz! Can you guess if these 30 wonderkids are real or made up?
Real or regen? It's time to test exactly if you know ball, to quote the kids
10 minutes on the clock, 36 players to guess.
There's a perception in some circles of this sport that only real football fans have knowledge of obscure players three divisions down and wonderkids from far-off continents.
That's rubbish, of course. Football fandom is measured in your passion and excitement rather than the depths of your knowledge. But just how clued up are you when it comes to players breaking through?
We've listed out 30 footballers. Some of them are real wonderkids at real clubs, looking to break through. Others are completely fake: Football Manager regens, if you will, who we've made up for the purposes of trying to trip you up.
So to quote the kids, how good's your ball knowledge?
