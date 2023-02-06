Quiz! Can you name every team Harry Kane's ever scored against?

20 minutes on the clock, 94 clubs to guess.

Harry Kane missed a penalty on his Tottenham Hotspur debut against Hearts in August 2011. He's come a long, long way since.

Now, Kane is the top scorer in all competitions for the club that made him, breaking the record in a stadium that he's helped – indirectly at least – to build. Were it not for King Harry and his goals, where would Spurs be? Kane has taken his team-mates with him on every step, smashing records along the way.

The England all-time scoring record will surely come next. He's currently level with Wayne Rooney.

So who's he scored against? We've listed every single strike for Spurs, England and his loans away from north London. Just tell us the victims of his brilliance over the years…

