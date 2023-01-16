Quiz! Can you name the biggest 80 Premier League transfers ever?
There's an awful lot of money in football… and not all of it has been spent well
80 players to guess, 15 minutes on the clock.
Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo
NOW TRY Quiz! Can you name every Premier League club's record signing?
Looking through the list of the most expensive Premier League players of all time, how many have been unanimous successes?
It's all subjective, of course – but though fans get insanely excited when their club shells out the big bucks for talent, perhaps they should instead greet such business with trepidation.
That's not to say there's not a fair whack of talent on this list. It's clear from the recency of some of these signings exactly how the Premier League has become the global behemoth that it is.
So how many of the top 80 signings can you name? And who were your favourites?
Mark White has been a staff writer on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, writing pieces for both online and the magazine.
