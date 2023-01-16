Quiz! Can you name the biggest 80 Premier League transfers ever?

80 players to guess, 15 minutes on the clock.

Looking through the list of the most expensive Premier League players of all time, how many have been unanimous successes?

It's all subjective, of course – but though fans get insanely excited when their club shells out the big bucks for talent, perhaps they should instead greet such business with trepidation.

That's not to say there's not a fair whack of talent on this list. It's clear from the recency of some of these signings exactly how the Premier League has become the global behemoth that it is.

So how many of the top 80 signings can you name? And who were your favourites?

