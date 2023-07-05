Quiz! Can you name the best 10 players in every FIFA game ever?

You have 15 minutes to guess 105 players.

Since the mid-90s, FIFA has been the gold standard for football video games. You don't have to be a gamer to play FIFA, do you?

And over the years, it's the been the perfect way to discover football players. Whether it was superstars that played in overseas leagues that you'd never actually watched as a kid, or wonderkids who you signed on Career Mode.

The ratings have never been perfect from EA but they've been a good guide of who's dominating the beautiful game in real life. We've found the top 10 players in every edition of the game – some are regular entries, while others were only at that kind of peak for a short while.

You don't have to know anything about FIFA: we've listed the player's nationality and the game editions that they were in the top 10. This should be an easy one, surely…

