Quiz! Can you name the clubs that have spent the most money on transfer fees since 2000?
By Mark White published
Hey big spenders – we're looking for the most money spent since the turn of the century
10 minutes on the clock, 50 clubs to guess. How many can you name?
Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo, and challenge some friends!
NOW TRY Quiz! Can you name every Premier League manager to reach 1,000 days at one club?
Boost your game with the best football kit deals on Amazon right now!
16 football clubs in the world have spent over a billion pounds in transfer fees this century. Think of everything you could do with that kind of money…
Really, as fans, we're very detached from the reality of how much cash gets thrown around in transfer windows. £50m for this one, £80m for that one – how strange is it that we can call some players bargains, when they cost more money that we will perhaps ever see in person?
And how exactly do the transactions take place? PayPal? Bank transfer? A giant cheque like the ones you see on Comic Relief?
The transfer window is full of big numbers – so let's give you some more.
MORE QUIZZES
Quiz! How many of the 144 clubs to appear in the Champions League group stage can you name?
Quiz! Can you name the home stadium of every club in the Premier League and Football League?
Quiz! Can you name every club in the first-ever English football league season?
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Mark White has been a staff writer on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, writing pieces for both online and the magazine. He is a keen player of the Football Manager series and creates Twitter accounts for his Fantasy Premier League team every year, before losing interest in his team every September.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.