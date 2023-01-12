Quiz! Can you name the Fulham line-up from the game against Chelsea in 2011?
We're looking for one side of the west London divide that earned a Valentines Day point
11 players to guess – and no time limit for this one. Like line-up quizzes? Check out more here.
Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo (opens in new tab) and share with your mates.
The 2010s started finely for Fulham with a European final under Roy Hodgson, before the legendary dugout figure departed. In came Martin Jol.
And though Jol struggled to replicate the success of Roy – no shame in that – this was a Fulham side before the yo-yo era that could hold its own with some of the best in the league. A case in point: this particular match.
Were it not for Petr Cech saving a penalty, the Cottagers would have walked away with all three points. That season, they finished a respectable ninth.
You'll remember plenty of these players – just tell us who started for the west London whites that day.
Mark White
