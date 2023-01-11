Quiz! Can you name the Real Madrid line-up from the Champions League final against Valencia in 2000?
Real Madrid are the kings of Europe – and they've proven it against Spanish rivals in the past
11 players to guess – and no time limit for this one. Like line-up quizzes? Check out more here.
Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo (opens in new tab) and share with your mates.
Real Madrid have won 14 Champions League trophies in a long and illustrious history, beating the likes of Liverpool, Juventus and Benfica to the biggest prize in football.
But it's not just the rest of the continent that they've conquered in the European Cup. They have a habit of beating Spanish teams in the competition, too.
Just ask Atletico Madrid, who were bridesmaids to their city rivals in 2014 and 2016, losing both showpieces in extra-time to Los Blancos. Or Valencia – whose final against Real is the focus of today's line-up quiz.
11 Madristas lined up to clinch the crown – but who were they?
Mark White has been a staff writer on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, writing pieces for both online and the magazine. An encyclopedia of football shirts and boots knowledge – both past and present – Mark has also been to the FA Cup and League Cup finals for FFT and has written pieces for the mag ranging on subjects from Bobby Robson's season at Barcelona to Robinho's career. He once saw Tyrone Mings at a petrol station in Bournemouth but felt far too short to ask for a photo.
