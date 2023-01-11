Quiz! Can you name the Real Madrid line-up from the Champions League final against Valencia in 2000?

11 players to guess – and no time limit for this one. Like line-up quizzes? Check out more here.

Real Madrid have won 14 Champions League trophies in a long and illustrious history, beating the likes of Liverpool, Juventus and Benfica to the biggest prize in football.

But it's not just the rest of the continent that they've conquered in the European Cup. They have a habit of beating Spanish teams in the competition, too.

Just ask Atletico Madrid, who were bridesmaids to their city rivals in 2014 and 2016, losing both showpieces in extra-time to Los Blancos. Or Valencia – whose final against Real is the focus of today's line-up quiz.

11 Madristas lined up to clinch the crown – but who were they?

