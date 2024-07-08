Quiz! Can you name the most valuable English players, according to Transfermarkt?

The future has never looked brighter for England, with some of the most talented footballers in world football hailing from the UK.

Gareth Southgate's squad boasts players from all over the country with their values perhaps even hitting new highs given their performances this summer. But how does the football database Transfermarkt value them?

Presenting to you our latest FourFourTwo quiz - can you tell us which England member is valued the highest overall?

We are giving you exactly 10 minutes to name the 50 most valuable footballers according to popular website Transfermarkt, it really is that simple.

Remember these transfer tags are not 100% accurate, so don't shoot the messenger if you feel like their overall worth isn't represented.



Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share this with your mates. How many can you name overall? On your marks, get set, go!



