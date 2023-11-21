Quiz! Can you name the top scorers in Euro 2024 qualifying?
In an effort to fire their country to the finals, 24 players have scored four goals or more
6 minutes on the clock, 24 players to guess.
Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your mates.
THEN TRY Quiz! Can you name the top five scorers in Europe's top five leagues every season since 2000?
We use Kwizly for our quizzes – find out more here
Scoring a goal is the hardest thing to do in football, but some players are able to make it look easy.
As qualification for Euro 2024 draws to a close, 24 players have managed to score at least four goals in pursuit of a place in the finals.
These top scorers are split across an impressive 20 countries, including relative minnows like Luxembourg, Kazakhstan and Moldova.
While they might prove the toughest to guess, household names from Belgium, Portugal and France, amongst others, also feature on the list.
MORE QUIZZES
Quiz! Can you name every country to have qualified for a European Championship?
Quiz! Can you name the 50 most expensive transfer moves by English players?
Quiz! Can you guess 100 correct answers in FourFourTwo's Big Badge Quiz?
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Sean Cole is a freelance journalist. He has written for FourFourTwo, BBC Sport and When Saturday Comes among others. A Birmingham City supporter and staunch Nikola Zigic advocate, he once scored a hat-trick at St. Andrew’s (in a half-time game). He also has far too many football shirts and spends far too much time reading the Wikipedia pages of obscure players.
Most Popular
By Mark White