Quiz! Can you name the oldest and youngest players at Euro 2024?

By
published

From a 16-year-old wonderkid to a 41-year-old veteran, this Euros has featured a wide range of high-profile players

Lamine Yamal walking across the pitch during Spain's win against Croatia
Lamine Yamal walking across the pitch during Spain's win against Croatia (Image credit: James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images)

Building a successful squad is all about finding the right balance of technical abilities, physical attributes and temperaments.

This is often true for the age profile of a team too, as managers look to find the perfect blend of youth and experience.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Sean Cole
Sean Cole
Writer

Sean Cole is a freelance journalist. He has written for FourFourTwo, BBC Sport and When Saturday Comes among others. A Birmingham City supporter and staunch Nikola Zigic advocate, he once scored a hat-trick at St. Andrew’s (in a half-time game). He also has far too many football shirts and spends far too much time reading the Wikipedia pages of obscure players.