Quiz! Can you name the 50 biggest signings made by London clubs?

10 minutes on the clock, 50 players to guess.

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your friends.

NOW TRY Quiz! Can you name Manchester City's top 50 most expensive signings?

Boost your game with the best football kit deals on Amazon right now!

Traditionally, the powers of English football reside in the north. Manchester United have 20 titles – a record – while Liverpool have an unmatched seven Champions League wins.

The very first edition of an English league season featured sides purely from the Midlands and the north. But London has done a lot of catching up in the time since.

In the modern day, three of the so-called Big Six reside in the capital, in Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham. But they're just the tip of the London iceberg, with the likes of Crystal Palace, Brentford, Fulham, West Ham, Millwall, Charlton Athletic and Queens Park Rangers all in the city.

How well do you know these sides? Let's test you on their record signings.

MORE QUIZZES

Quiz! Can you name every club in Europe this season?

Quiz! Can you name the 100 players with the most Premier League assists ever?

Quiz! Can you name FourFourTwo's 100 greatest Premier League players ever?