FourFourTwo Podcast, Episode #7: Carry On Camper Van

FFT Editor In Chief James Brown is joined by writers James Maw, Hunter Godson and Tony Evans as they relive their trip to Madrid for the Champions League Final in a camper van. If the final was short on incident then the journey itself certainly wasn’t.

Tony reveals what Graeme Souness told him what they did with winners medals in his day and what the reaction in the Liverpool ranks was when Harry Kane was included in the Spurs side.

They also preview the Women’s World Cup, examine where England went wrong in the Nations League and discuss Andy Mitten’s interview with Diego Maradona from the latest edition in which Diego revealed that he wanted to manage Manchester United.

