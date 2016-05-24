FourFourTwo's 58 best Football Manager 2016 wonderkids: Under £13m

Part two of our collection of the best U19 stars in Football Manager 2016, as recommended by FourFourTwo and in order according to how much you'll have to spend to get them. (For stats nerds, this is according to the latest database release.)

Not only do we list the greatest gems in the game to buy according to budget, but we've also dug out their images so you know exactly what these stars of the future look like. Some have already featured in our talent spotter series, others are bound to in the near future.

Fran Villalba (Valencia Mestalla)

Costs around: £3.7m (clause)

In-game stats:

Need to know: Hot-property central midfielder playing in Valencia's reserves but starring for Spain at U16, U17 and U18 level. Made his senior debut for Los Che at the end of last year.

Muchas felicidades @franvillalba10 este va a ser tu año, hacen falta jugadores como tú para ilusionar a la afición pic.twitter.com/IpIkldy79T

— Joe Pague (@vvila1977) May 10, 2016

Rodrigo Bentancur (Boca)

Costs around: £4m

In-game stats:

Need to know: Tall central midfielder (18) on the books of Boca. Uruguayan, apparently fancied by Arsenal, and yet to represent his country at senior level.

Emanuel Mammana (River Plate)

Costs around: £4m

In-game stats:

Need to know: Highly-rated centre-back already capped at senior level by Argentina. Helped River to win the Copa Libertadores in 2015 and sure to be on the wishlist of European clubs.

Predrag Rajkovic (Maccabi Tel-Aviv)

Costs around: £4.5m

In-game stats:

Need to know: Serbian goalkeeper playing in Israel. Has two senior caps for his country despite only being 20 years old.

Manuel Locatelli (AC Milan)

Costs around: £7m

In-game stats:

Need to know: Imposing central midfielder proving to be a fulcrum of the Italy U19 team. Has made two senior starts in Seie A for Milan.

Bartlomiej Dragowski (Jagiellonia Bialystok)

Costs around: £7m

In-game stats:

Need to know: Despite being just 18, the Polish goalkeeper is already playing at U21 international level.

GS Yönetimi,takımdan ayrılacağı konuşulan Muslera’nın alternatifi olarak Bartlomiej Dragowski’yi listeye aldı(Vatan) pic.twitter.com/6Te6s9BcAw

— GSG SCOUT (@GSG_SCOUT) April 2, 2016

Lucas Hernández (Atletico Madrid)

Costs around: £8m

In-game stats:

Need to know: Highly-rated young centre-back who made 10 league starts for the Rojiblancos in 2015-16. A France U20 player and the next great defender to emerge under Diego Simeone?

André Miguel Valente Silva (FC Porto)

Costs around: £8.5m

In-game stats:

Need to know: Portugal U21 striker (or right-winger). Has excelled all the way through Portuguese youth ranks, and has now broken through at senior level with Porto too, scoring three times in 14 appearances last season.

Ezequiel Ponce (AS Roma)

Costs around: £10.5m

In-game stats:

Need to know: Argentine forward who moved to Roma in 2015 for around £3.5m. He has yet to play for Roma, but then again he's still only 19.

Roma Primavera won 8-0 today vs Latina. Striker Ezequiel Ponce scored two goals. pic.twitter.com/RhC4SEyyak

— Calcio AS Roma (@CalcioASRoma) 30 April 2016

Kelechi Iheanacho (Manchester City)

Costs around: £11m

In-game stats:

Need to know: Manchester City youth striker who more than likely scored against you this season. The Nigerian powerhouse forward (still only 19) ended the season with 14 goals in 35 appearances. Has two senior national caps.

Jesús Vallejo (Real Madrid)

Costs around: £12.25m

In-game stats:

Need to know: Centre-back on loan at Zaragoza in Spain's second tier.

Gabriel Barbosa (Santos)

Costs around: £13m

In-game stats:

Need to know: A well-known starlet of the 2016 edition of the game. Barbosa (19) recently featured in our best Brazilian talents to watch out for in 2016. Has scored six goals at Brazil U23 level already.

FourFourTwo's 59 Best Under-21 Wonderkids in the World