Donnarumma 'will only leave for a foreign club'

Gianluigi Donnarumma is set to sign a new contract with AC Milan and will only ever leave them for a club outside of Italy, his agent Mino Raiola has revealed.

The 17-year-old goalkeeper has made a stunning impact in his debut season in the first-team at San Siro, playing 22 Serie A matches and reportedly attracting the attention of Barcelona, Chelsea and Manchester United.

But Raiola has confirmed that a new deal with Milan is close for Donnarumma, who has strong feelings of loyalty to the club who gave him his break.

"There won't be any issues with that," Raiola said to Gazzetta dello Sport when asked about the progress of contract negotiations.

"I will meet with Adriano Galliani and if the day comes when Donnarumma will leave, it will only be to play for a foreign club. He only sees Milan in Italy.

"I won't say anything in particular, but it's clear he is receiving a lot of attention.

"I can only say that he is doing well for Milan and he appreciates all the attention he is receiving. Christian Abbiati has been like a big brother to him."

Donnarumma was with Italy's Under-21 side in the recent international break, but Raiola wants Antonio Conte to consider him as part of the Euro 2016 squad to gain experience with a nod to the next World Cup in Russia.

"I believe Antonio Conte would do well to bring him to the Euros," added the keeper's representative.

"I don't believe he should play but it would be good for him to breathe that air ahead of the next World Cup."