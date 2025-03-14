FPL tips for GW 29: What to do with your attack with Mo Salah and Alexander Isak not in Premier League action

As the actual Premier League season reaches its business end, so does the Fantasy Premier League season.

With the Carabao Cup final meaning neither Liverpool nor Newcastle – nor their scheduled opponents, Aston Villa and Crystal Palace – are in Premier League action this weekend, you’re bound to need to make a few changes to your line-up for Gameweek 29.

Here are our best attacking tips for the latest round of FPL…

Alexander Isak has scored 19 Premier League goals this season, but FPL managers will have to do without the prolific Swede in Gameweek 29 (Image credit: Alamy)

No Liverpool means no Mo Salah, whose two penalties in the Reds’ win over Southampton last time out took him to a Fantasy Premier League-record 306 points for 2024/25 – breaking his own record of 303 from the 2017/18 campaign.

And with Newcastle also at Wembley on Sunday, you won’t be able to call upon the third highest-scoring forward in FPL this term, Alexander Isak, either.

Fortunately for Salah and Isak owners, the forward with the second-most points in the game this term is set to play in Gameweek 29. Chris Wood is already owned by almost half of FPL managers, but if you haven’t got Nottingham Forest’s number nine in your squad then now might be the time to make that move.

Available at a bargain 7.3m, Wood may have gone three Premier League appearances without a goal, but Champions League-chasing Forest are away to struggling Ipswich, who have kept only one home league clean sheet all season. It’s also worth noting that the New Zealand striker hasn’t drawn a blank in four consecutive outings for almost a year – the goals tend not to be far away.

Chris Wood's 18 Premier League goals in 2024/25 have helped fire Nottingham Forest firmly into Champions League contention (Image credit: Alamy)

If you want to let form guide you, though, you could do a lot worse than go for Joao Pedro at 5.5m. The Brighton frontman has recorded five goal contributions in his last four games in all competitions and is his team’s penalty taker, dispatching from the spot in back-to-back 2-1 Premier League wins over Bournemouth and Fulham.

Joao Pedro will be looking to find the net for the fourth Premier League match running on Saturday, as Brighton – who have won six on the spin in all competitions – travel to another of their rivals in the thrilling race for Europe, Manchester City.

Managers might also consider using their Free Hit chip this week, allowing them to make as many transfers as they like without incurring any points penalty. The squad will then return to its previous state for Gameweek 30, which comes after the international break.

The deadline for FPL team changes for Gameweek 29 is 1:30pm on Saturday, 15 March.