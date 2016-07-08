Gerard Deulofeu talks Everton team-mates: "Who moans most? Me! On cold days I want to stay in the jacuzzi"

Having joined Everton on loan in 2013, Gerard Deulofeu was largely unknown to those in England. However, by the end of that season he'd become a household name following some stellar displays in the Premier League.

In fact, he impressed so much that Barcelona didn't allow the Toffees to extend his loan for another season. On returning to Catalonia, they promoted him to the first team before new manager Luis Enrique sent him to Sevilla.

Last summer, though, the Spaniard returned to Everton. The tricky winger helped Romelu Lukaku manage his best Premier League season and, as the video below demonstrates, the two are close friends.

FFT caught up with the Spaniard to speak to him about his Belgian buddy and other Toffees team-mates...

