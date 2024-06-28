Germany vs Denmark live stream: How to watch Euro 2024 for free

Can Germany captain Ilkay Gundogan get one step closer to lifting the Euro 2024 trophy against Denmark?

Germany vs Denmark live stream Date: Saturday, June 29



Kick-off: 8pm BST / 3pm ET / 12pm PT



Germany won Group A, as expected – albeit with diminishing returns following a 5-1 opening night destruction of Scotland – and needed an injury-time equaliser from Niclas Fullkrug to avoid defeat last time out against Switzerland. The 31-year-old super sub now has 13 goals in 19 caps, just six of which have been starts.

Three draws were enough for Denmark to finish runners-up in Group C, the 0-0 stalemate with Serbia on Tuesday a tame affair. Kasper Hjulmand's side caused plenty of upsets three years ago in reaching the semi-finals, while this game is a repeat of the final at Euro 92 when Peter Schmeichel produced a superb display to seal a 2-0 win. Son, Kasper, it's over to you.

Germany vs Denmark kick-off and TV channel

Germany vs Denmark kick-off is at 8pm BST on Saturday, June 29 in the UK. The game is free to watch on ITV1/ITVX.

In the US, kick-off time is 3pm ET / 12pm PT. The match will be shown on FOX in the US. See below for international broadcast options.

You can take a look at all the Euro 2024 kick-off times and the full Euro 2024 fixture schedule here.

How to watch Germany vs Denmark for FREE in the UK

Use a VPN to watch FREE from anywhere

Germany vs Denmark is free on ITV1/ITVX for viewers in the UK. Outside the UK? No problem. If you're away from home at the weekend and want to tune into ITVX as normal, you can use a VPN so that you don't get blocked by the broadcaster.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and will let you watch. And all the info going between is entirely encrypted, anonymous and safe – and that's a result.

Referee

Michael Oliver of England will be the referee for Germany vs Denmark. You can find out more about the Euro 2024 referees here.

Stadium

Germany vs Denmark will be played at the Westfalenstadion in Dortmund. Take a look at all of the Euro 2024 stadiums and see how it ranks.

International Euro 2024 TV rights

What channel is Euro 2024 on?

UK

All of the games are free to view in the UK, either on the BBC or ITV.

USA

In the USA, you can watch Euro 2024 live streams on Fox – knockout games will be shown on the Fox or FS1 cable channels.

If you don't have cable, you can use services such as Sling and FuboTV to get the Fox channels.

Sling Blue ($20.00 first month)

FuboTV (7-day free trial)

Canada

Bell Media and TVA Sports has the rights to Euro 2024 in Canada.

TVA Sports ($17.99/mon or $179.99/year)

Australia

Optus Sport will show all Euro 2024 games in Australia.

New Zealand

In New Zealand, you can watch all Euro 2024 games for free on TVNZ and the TVNZ Plus streaming service.