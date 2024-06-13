Germany vs Scotland live stream: How to watch Euro 2024 for free

Looking for a Germany vs Scotland live stream? We've got you covered. Germany vs Scotland is free on ITV1/ITVX in the UK. Brit abroad? Use a VPN to watch Euro 2024 free from anywhere.

Germany vs Scotland live stream Date: Friday, June 14

Kick-off: 8pm BST / 3pm ET / 12pm PT

FREE STREAM: ITVX

After winning just three of their 11 games in 2023, hosts Germany couldn't have been more worried of stinking the gaff out – in much the same manner as they have at the past three major tournaments – going into Euro 2024. Thankfully, though, manager Julian Nagelsmann stumbled across an XI and formation that worked in beating France and the Netherlands in March, and the three-time champions will now attack the tournament with renewed hope. They'll certainly want a good start to prevent self-doubt from returning.

Scotland have reached back-to-back European Championships after 22 years of 'glorious failure' that weighed like a millstone around their necks. After recording just a point three years ago – albeit against England – Steve Clarke's side beat Spain 2-0 at Hampden Park in qualifying, and have a stable squad that yes, sir, can boogie all the way into the knockout stages of a major tournament for the first time in history.

Kick-off is at 8pm BST. Make sure you know how to watch Euro 2024 wherever you are.

Germany vs Scotland kick-off and TV channel

Germany vs Scotland kick-off is at 8pm BST on Friday 14 June in the UK. The game is free to watch on ITV1/ITVX.

In the US, kick-off time is 3pm ET / 12pm PT. The match will be shown on Fox in the US. See below for international broadcast options.

You can take a look at all the Euro 2024 kick-off times and the full Euro 2024 fixture schedule here.

How to watch Germany vs Scotland for FREE in the UK

Use a VPN to watch FREE from anywhere

Germany vs Scotland is free on ITV for viewers in the UK. Outside the UK for the big game? No problem. If you're away from home and want to tune into ITV as normal, you can use a VPN so that you don't get blocked by the broadcaster.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and will let you watch. And all the info going between is entirely encrypted, anonymous and safe – and that's a result.

There are plenty of good-value options out there but, for Euro 2024, FourFourTwo recommends:

FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4, PS5 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it! Get over 70% off NordVPN with this deal

NordVPN is basically a tap-in:

1. Install it: NordVPN

2. Fire it up and choose your service. So, if you want to watch a UK streaming service, choose the UK server.

3. Enjoy the game. Open up ITVX and watch the stream.

Referee

Clement Turpin of France will be the referee for Germany vs Scotland. You can find out more about the Euro 2024 referees here.

Stadium

Germany vs Scotland will be played at the Allianz Arena in Munich. Take a look at all of the Euro 2024 stadiums and see how it ranks.

International Euro 2024 TV rights

What channel is Euro 2024 on?

UK

All of the games are free to view in the UK, either on the BBC or ITV.

USA

In the USA, you can watch Euro 2024 live streams on Fox. Games are on Fox or FS1 cable channels. Do bear in mind that a six group games are also exclusive to ViX and FuboTV.

If you don't have cable, you can use services such as Sling and FuboTV to get the Fox channels.

Sling Blue ($20.00 first month)

FuboTV (7-day free trial)

Canada

Bell Media and TVA Sports has the rights to Euro 2024 in Canada.

TVA Sports ($17.99/mon or $179.99/year)

Australia

Optus Sport will show all Euro 2024 games in Australia.

New Zealand

In New Zealand, you can watch all Euro 2024 games for free on TVNZ and the TVNZ Plus streaming service.