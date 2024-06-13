Germany vs Scotland live stream: How to watch Euro 2024 for free

The Tartan Army face the hosts in tournament opener

Scotland's Andy Robertson running in a June 2024 international friendly against Finland.
(Image credit: Joe Prior/Visionhaus via Getty Images)
Looking for a Germany vs Scotland live stream? We've got you covered. Germany vs Scotland is free on ITV1/ITVX in the UK. Brit abroad? Use a VPN to watch Euro 2024 free from anywhere.

Germany vs Scotland live stream

Date: Friday, June 14
Kick-off: 8pm BST / 3pm ET / 12pm PT
FREE STREAM: ITVX

watch a Germany vs Scotland live stream for free on the ITVX streaming service

In the UK you can watch a Germany vs Scotland live stream for free on the ITVX streaming service (with a valid TV Licence). The match is also free-to-air on ITV1 at 8pm on Friday, June 14.

Travelling outside the UK? Don't worry – as we explain below, you can watch it live or on-demand with the help of a VPN

