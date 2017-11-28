In Germany's third tier, Magdeburg's Christian Beck nets with a volleyed backheel lob

Magdeburg beat Hallescher 2-1 in front of 22,000 people at the MDCC-Arena, with Beck breaking the deadlock courtesy of an unorthodox strike.

A long ball into the box was nodded on by Marius Sowislo into Beck's path. Rather than try a first-time header, though, the 29-year-old rose up and backheeled a volley which wrong-footed goalkeeper Tom Muller and dropped into the net.

We're not quite sure whether Beck even knew what he was doing himself, but the results were certainly worth his effort.

The win for Magdeburg against their fierce rivals meant they moved up to second in the table, just three points behind league leaders Paderborn.

