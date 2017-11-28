Ian Holloway lectures QPR fans who didn't stay until end of Brentford match

QPR were 2-0 down heading into injury time of their Championship clash on Monday, but dramatic late goals from Matt Smith and Luke Freeman ensured that the hosts earned a point.

But instead of being delighted with the result, Rangers boss Holloway used his post-match TV slot to criticise the fans who didn't stay until the end of the game on a chilly night at Loftus Road.

"We keep talking about our character and fighting and my boys have done that and kept going," he told Sky Sports.

"Half our fans have gone home, so I'd like to say to them: you should have stayed.

"Our boys need you. Why didn't you stay? Everyone who did, fantastic, well done and you deserve that as well.

"Don't go home early. If you don't want to, stay there."

Any excuse...

See also...

Spartak Moscow's Luiz Adriano finishes off brilliant team goal against Zenit

Cristiano Ronaldo has a new bust... and this one actually looks like him

Monkey presents match ball ahead of J League clash

In Other News...