Giant Boavista flag prevents overturning of ludicrously offside goal with VAR

Boavista lost 3-0 to bottom side Aves on Tuesday night and, if the match was closer, this would have been very controversial indeed.

One of Aves's goals was clearly offside. No problem, though, because the Primeira Liga is employing VAR this season and a quick check would sort that out.

Right? Right? Oh, no.

Unfortunately, a giant flag was waving in front of one of the cameras at the time - a Boavista flag, no less - and the referee was left with no option but to stick with the on-field decision. Oh dear, oh dear.

See also...

Sean Rigg leaves Newport two days before Tottenham FA Cup replay to become a tattoo artist

Bristol City U23s go 4-0 up in first 23 minutes, Watford score five in 19 mins... finishes 5-5

Ayr United goalkeeper makes catastrophic (but hilarious) double blunder

In Other News...