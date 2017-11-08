Gillingham and Reading U21s play out a 12-goal thriller in the Checkatrade Trophy

The League One club were 4-1 up with five minutes of the first half left, but Jake Sheppard's header pulled Reading's youngsters back into it in the 68th minute to level the score 4-4.

Noel Mbo made it 5-4 to Gillingham ten minutes from time, before Darren Oldaker created further breathing space with another goal.

However Reading's Adrian Popa made sure of a nervy final few moments for the Gills with his tidy finish two minutes from time narrowing it to 6-5.

Thankfully for Gillingham, Oldaker stepped up and scored his second of the game with a sweetly struck free-kick in the 90th minute to kill off the tie once and for all.

FT: No, you're really not seeing things. The full-time score is Gillingham 7-5 Reading U21! What a game, hosts finally get over the line!November 7, 2017

What. A. Game. Although Gillingham caretaker manager Steve Lovell was not happy to see his youthful line-up concede so many goals.

"I've had a little go at them at the end of the game but they've got to learn," he told KentOnline post-match. "They've got to learn and they will learn. If they don't then they can't be around us for too much longer."

Way to soak up the victory, Steve.

See also...

In Other News... on FourFourTwo.com