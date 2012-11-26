RESULTS Fri 23 Nov Real Sociedad 0-0 Osasuna Sat 24 Nov Real Betis 1-0 Real Madrid, Malaga 4-0 Valencia, Real Valladolid 1-0 Getafe, Rayo Vallecano 2-0 Mallorca Sun 25 Nov Levante 0-4 Barcelona, Atletico Madrid 4-0 Sevilla, Athletic Bilbao 1-1 Deportivo, Espanyol 0-2 Getafe



Good Day

Barcelona

LLL doesn't want to contribute to the smug cloud which has appeared over Cataluyna after Barcelona's beat Levante 4-0 - with eleven La Masia men on the pitch at one point - a victory that gives BarÃÂ§a an 11 point lead over Real Madrid. So, we'll jump into the AtlÃÂ©tico Madrid camp and remind you what Tito Vilanova pointed out after the game. Ã¢ÂÂThe league isnÃ¢ÂÂt over, AtlÃÂ©tico are just three points away,Ã¢ÂÂ noted the BarÃÂ§a boss.

AtlÃÂ©tico Madrid

Not too much to say except another professional, 'job-done' performance in the Vicente CalderÃÂ³n saw Sevilla humbled 4-0. The big debate this week will be whether AtlÃÂ©tico can finally beat Real Madrid in the derby on Saturday, but the feeling from the Rojiblanco camp - who are in possession of an eight point lead over their rivals - could well be Ã¢ÂÂdonÃ¢ÂÂt really care!Ã¢ÂÂ ItÃ¢ÂÂs AtlÃÂ©tico who are the new sheriffs in town in SpainÃ¢ÂÂs capital city.

MÃÂ¡laga

Finally, a bit of the old swagger returned to MÃÂ¡laga, just when the team needed it. Their 4-0 whipping of Valencia may have included three late goals, but the Andalusians were in control from the off, ending a run of four league games without a victory. Ã¢ÂÂIÃ¢ÂÂm feeling much better now that weÃ¢ÂÂre back to being the team we were before,Ã¢ÂÂ smiled wrinkly Manuel Pellegrini.

Pepe Mel

Betis are a wonderfully unpredictable side just as likely to concede four or five one week as grind out a tight win with a clean sheet the next. It was the former in the calamitous loss to Sevilla last week, and the latter on Saturday, with a fantastically disciplined Betis - without three normal starters in the back four - ensuring they were first to pretty much every ball against Real Madrid.

Pepe Mel was a touch concerned what the reception would be for his Betis players for the visit of the league champions due to last weekÃ¢ÂÂs hapless derby battering, but it turned out to be a tremendous one from the home crowd, with everything forgiven at the beginning of the match and all forgotten by the end.

Pedro LeÃÂ³n

The forgotten man of Getafe, never mind the forgotten man of Spanish football. Allowed all the time in the world to score his sideÃ¢ÂÂs first in a 2-0 win over Espanyol that sees the Coliseum club on the fringes of the European places. But donÃ¢ÂÂt tell Luis GarcÃÂ­a, that. Ã¢ÂÂEvery time we talk about Europe, we lose the plot,Ã¢ÂÂ admitted the Getafe coach.

Leo Baptistao

Nineteen points! 19! Just under half of what Rayo need to stay up and itÃ¢ÂÂs not even December. And Rayo arenÃ¢ÂÂt that good. Then again, that was similar to the story last season and a disastrous slump towards the end of the campaign nearly took the team into the second division. When Rayo play well and win itÃ¢ÂÂs because their 20-year-old Brazilian forward, Leo Baptistao plays well. The second best Leo in la Liga scored RayoÃ¢ÂÂs first of the game and his sixth of the season, then set up his teamÃ¢ÂÂs second with a crafty piece of trickery to give Rayo a 2-0 win over visiting Mallorca.

Valladolid

LLL suspects that Valladolid are going to go about their business this season without anyone really noticing that they are there. A bit like Stoke. ThatÃ¢ÂÂs not really their fault, itÃ¢ÂÂs just that Miroslav DukicÃ¢ÂÂs side are a simple no-nonsense, get-the-job-done outfit without too many dramas going on. Matches tend to be won by the minimum margin - SaturdayÃ¢ÂÂs 1-0 victory over Granada is a typical example - but then again Valladolid rarely ship too many, with the side never conceding more than the two goals in any match.

Fernando Llorente

A first start in la Liga for the big fella and it was nearly celebrated with a first-half goal. However, it wasnÃ¢ÂÂt to be with Athletic drawing 1-1 at home to Deportivo. Ã¢ÂÂMy sensation is of impotency,Ã¢ÂÂ revealed the ever frank, Marcelo Bielsa.

Osasuna

If you canÃ¢ÂÂt score goals, then it makes total footballing sense to not concede them. ThatÃ¢ÂÂs the crazy plan for the Pamplona side who have only scored 11 goals in their 13 league games this season, but who now havenÃ¢ÂÂt conceded in their last three league games. The problem is that the northern side havenÃ¢ÂÂt scored in the past two either, with FridayÃ¢ÂÂs goalless draw with Real Sociedad being the teamÃ¢ÂÂs second in a row. Still, baby steps and all that.

Bad Day

JosÃÂ© Mourinho

And it all started so well for the Real Madrid boss on Saturday, with Mourinho beginning his post-match meanderings by congratulating the Betis players and fans. Excellent. Important to be a good loser and as well as a good winner and all that.

Of course, that didnÃ¢ÂÂt last long. The defeat was also due to the referee, a lack of will from his tired players and, most ludicrously of all, the fixture calendar, which saw Madrid playing on Wednesday then Saturday, with Barcelona playing on Tuesday then Sunday. Absolute poppy-cork, and something Mourinho failed to bring up when it occurred in the opposite direction during round five of la Liga...when Real Madrid won, by pure coincidence.

The problem with Madrid is that this season, they arenÃ¢ÂÂt managing to pick up wins when they are not playing so well, something the side were able to do last year when winning the title, pure and simple. The results against Getafe and now Betis reflect this. Two games where the performance levels were similar but brought about wins in the last campaign, but defeats this year.

In this weekendÃ¢ÂÂs clash in Seville, Real Madrid took far too long to match the intensity and passion of Betis, but did deserve at least a point with a goal for Karim Benzema ruled offside incorrectly. But these things work for and against your team, and Mourinho knows this and should stop whining and perhaps look at what can be done in the dressing room and the training sessions to give his players some new ideas and perhaps a new attitude. When Mourinho claims that he knows heÃ¢ÂÂs responsible, LLL doesnÃ¢ÂÂt quite believe him.

Sevilla

And so SevillaÃ¢ÂÂs remarkable run of form (one single win) comes to an end. There were five scored last weekend and four conceded this time around against AtlÃÂ©tico Madrid. ItÃ¢ÂÂs true that Sevilla were down to ten men after 22 minutes, but the visitors to a perky Vicente CalderÃÂ³n were barely in the game before that point and even less so afterwards. Once again, the conundrum at Sevilla is why canÃ¢ÂÂt they play as they did against Madrid, Barcelona and Betis every week. If MÃÂ­chelÃ¢ÂÂs hair wasnÃ¢ÂÂt so wonderful and luxuriant, the Sevilla boss would have pulled it all out now trying to solve that particular puzzle.

Valencia

Absolutely horrendous stuff from Valencia, who barely turned up against MÃÂ¡laga on Saturday and were deservedly stuffed 4-0. The defence was lackluster, midfielder sluggish and the attack pretty much non-existent with just the single shot on target. The side continue their dreadful run of form away from Mestalla with five defeats and two draws in their seven league outings so far this season. Ã¢ÂÂWe had a horrible game,Ã¢ÂÂ fumed Mauricio Pellegrino, Ã¢ÂÂI felt very surprised and responsible.

JoaquÃÂ­n CaparrÃÂ³s

A run of seven defeats and a draw means sees the Mallorca manager under a fair amount of pressure. Ã¢ÂÂWe have to have more conviction than ever and we have to believe in ourselves more,Ã¢ÂÂ declared CaparrÃÂ³s after the 2-0 defeat at Rayo.

Deportivo

A handy point away from home at Athletic lifts Depor out of the relegation zone. Still not very good though, but canÃ¢ÂÂt have everything.

Granada

Still a strong favourite to end up bottom of the table, unless Osasuna and Espanyol fail to pull their socks up by the end of the season. The away defeat at Valladolid continues a run that sees just one win and five defeats. Not a bad side by any means, but there are about 19 stronger this season.

Mauricio Pochettino

By the time this cheeky segment is published and read, the Espanyol boss could be done and dusted at Espanyol after three years due to a limp, insipid home defeat to Getafe early on Sunday afternoon. No matter what stability and financial problems the club is suffering from off the field, there really was no excuse for the complete lack of effort from the Perico players that let the less than formidable Getafe footballers attack at will and pretty much put their muddy feet up on EspanyolÃ¢ÂÂs couch for 90 minutes. Ã¢ÂÂWhen you fall into a spiral like this itÃ¢ÂÂs very hard,Ã¢ÂÂ admitted the Argentinean manager.

