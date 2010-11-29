Good Day, Bad Day: Quique goes crackers and old skool Senna

Good Day



Espanyol

Another gem of a prediction from La Liga Loca warned potential punters from wasting good money on Espanyol getting a win in the Vicente CalderÃÂ³n on Saturday night, considering their fourth placed form had been built on victories at home, with just one goal on their travels.

So, of course, Espanyol were quite spectacular in the Spanish capital against AtlÃÂ©tico Madrid and won all three points after a brilliant volley from Osvaldo, with his fourth for the season in a 2-3 victory.

It was triumph that so annoyed the heck out of opposition coach, Quique SÃÂ¡nchez Flores, that he tried to start a fight with Luis GarcÃÂ­a - would not be the first person to do that - and even went for the most curmegoenly comment of all after the game to excuse his actions: the Ã¢ÂÂsome people need to learn how to win as well as loseÃ¢ÂÂ approach to taking a defeat on the chin.

Marcos Senna

That was an old skool, one from the classic section of a pile-driver from Marcos Senna to give Villarreal the lead after just eight minutes against Zaragoza and lead his side to an eventual 3-0 win in La Romareda.

Apart from the brilliant football that Juan Carlos GarridoÃ¢ÂÂs men have been playing this season, the most impressive aspect of VillarrealÃ¢ÂÂs campaign so far has been their resilience. After losing the opening game of the year against Real Sociedad, Villarreal went on to drop just four points from their next nine outings.

In the game immediately after the defeat to Barcelona and the home draw at Valencia, last weekend, the Villarreal players could have been more than a little down in the dumps - instead it was a competent and complete victory over Zaragoza, a team who may have given their visitors some gip in their first home match under new manager, Javier Aguirre.

Miku

At last, Getafe manager MÃÂ­chel sees sense and drops AdriÃÂ¡n Colunga who is willing and hardworking but not the kind of finisher that Getafe have had in recent years in the form of Dani GÃÂ¼iza and Roberto Soldado.

LLL still isnÃ¢ÂÂt sure that Miku is the new Coliseum Ã¢ÂÂcrackÃ¢ÂÂ either despite a fine performance leading the line in a most surprising 3-1 win over Sevilla in the SÃÂ¡nchez PizjuÃÂ¡n and a spectacular goal to put Getafe into a second half lead that they managed to hold on to and then some.

Real Sociedad

Just as pleasurable is watching la Real these days - especially SundayÃ¢ÂÂs 3-1 over Sporting - is reciting the names of their players. ItÃ¢ÂÂs like licking Baileys of an angelÃ¢ÂÂs booby. Probably. But give it a go yourself - Ansotegi, Bravo, de la Bella, Elustondo, Zurutuza, Agirretxe, Zubikarai...

Roberto Soldado

No, two goals against Bursapor on Wednesday and now another brace against AlmerÃÂ­a four days later have not convinced LLL what many have tried to do for some time with the claim that the Valencia man is a great striker.

Soldado remains a forward who needs a hundred chances to score one and tends to grab goals in clusters to boost his figures. And no amount of very strong and watertight evidence to the contrary will convince this most stubborn of blogs otherwise.

Racing Santander

Once again, Racing missed another penalty - the third from three the side has been awarded this season - but the home team were still able to grab a much needed 1-0 win, mainly thanks to the fact they were playing Deportivo.

Michael Laudrup

Sixth spot now for Mallorca after a 2-0 victory over MÃÂ¡laga making manager, Michael Laudrup, the real Special One of la Liga.

Athletic Bilbao

A last minute header from a corner gave the Basque team a 1-0 win over Osasuna - the only surprise being that it didnÃ¢ÂÂt come from Fernando Llorente, but instead Carlos Gurpegui.

HÃÂ©rcules

Three goals from Nelson Valdez and David Trezeguet in a 3-1 win over Levante continue to make this forward pair two of the shrewdest signings in la Liga, this season.

Bad Day

Quique SÃÂ¡nchez Flores

A brilliant plot-losing display from the AtlÃÂ©tico boss saw Quique take offense at Espanyol fullback, Javi LÃÂ³pez, trying to stumble back into play having being fouled and bundled off the pitch by GodÃÂ­n.

The Rojiblanco ruler tried to pick him up off the turf by the scruff of his neck before Espanyol captain, Luis GarcÃÂ­a, intervened to start off a pushing match that saw Quique sent off for the second time this season. But it got worse for the AtlÃÂ©tico manager who had to be forcibly held back by Carlos Kameni from Ã¢ÂÂaving some Ã¢ÂÂafters with GarcÃÂ­a after the final whistle had blown.

Good work all round despite the possible four match ban that could be coming QuiqueÃ¢ÂÂs way.

Sevilla

A home defeat against Mallorca, last week, partly explained the poor turn-out against Getafe in the defeat on Saturday - that and the growing feeling that this is maybe another lost season for Sevilla.

Gregorio Manzano was featured in FridayÃ¢ÂÂs Marca during a training session where he was yelling Ã¢ÂÂyouÃ¢ÂÂre just 20, youÃ¢ÂÂve got to run, we canÃ¢ÂÂt be just about tiki-tika all the time,Ã¢ÂÂ at his players - but to no apparent effect it would seem.

The starting XI for Sevilla on Saturday night featuring the likes of KanoutÃÂ©, Negredo, Perotti, Diego Capel and Zokora is still a strong one - but youÃ¢ÂÂd never have known it watching them vanish from the game in the second half when Getafe only had to move up the smallest of gears to overcome their Andalusian rivals.

Zaragoza

From seeing them for itself on Monday and from SaturdayÃ¢ÂÂs defeat against Villarreal, LLL feels that the Zaragoza side really is a peculiar bunch of individuals, rather than a team. And thatÃ¢ÂÂs not surprising considering the turnover in players - and managers - over the past 12 months.

On the plus side, the Aragonese side is a boredom busting Ã¢ÂÂdidnÃ¢ÂÂt he used to play for?Ã¢ÂÂ journeymen XI starring Sinama-Pongolle (AtlÃÂ©tico), Lafita (Deportivo), Edmilson (Barcelona), Diogo (Real Madrid), Paredes (Getafe) and Leo Franco (AtlÃÂ©tico).

Sporting

Without a win in six and with four defeats in that run means that we must all seriously contemplate the thought of Sporting and its fantastic fans being relegated this season.

The second notion must be whether JosÃÂ© Mourinho can be blamed for any of this for messing with Manuel PreciadoÃ¢ÂÂs mojo a few weeks back?

AlmerÃÂ­a

New manager, but same result for AlmerÃÂ­a with a 2-1 defeat away at Valencia. But at least it wasn't eight.

