Good Day, Bad Day: Sun loungers, lucky bunnies & outlandish insinuations

GOOD DAY



Barcelona

An awful week off the pitch with the news of Eric Abidal and the outlandish insinuations of doping coming from the direction of the Spanish capital came to a relatively happy end with a 2-1 win over Getafe.

It was a match that appeared to fit a similar pattern at the Camp Nou of late - BarÃÂ§a creating oodles of chances but missing pretty much all of them. However, swings and roundabouts and all the kings men suggest that this iffy run in front of goal will end sooner rather than later and BarÃÂ§a will be back with the AlmerÃÂ­a / Real Madrid-style thrashings.

Real Madrid

After the 479th win in a row over AtlÃÂ©tico Madrid, tis true that JosÃÂ© Mourinho looked like he was about to sleep for a week as he confessed after the game, but it wasnÃ¢ÂÂt the same for his players according to LLLÃ¢ÂÂs comparatively untrained eyes, a team who looked fairly sprightly throughout the encounter despite the Madrid boss commentating they were all quite knackered.

Then again, all MourinhoÃ¢ÂÂs men had to do was the usual in these derby affairs - turn up, start the game the strongest, score after about ten minutes, let AtlÃÂ©tico miss a few chances, score again, let AtlÃÂ©tico largely give up until a late goal and a desperate rally in the final few seconds.

Villarreal

It was a very 'Athletic Bilbao' goal that gave Villarreal a most unexpected win in the Basque country - a towering header from Marco Ruben from a cross.

Ivan Rakitic

A lovely strike from the Sevilla midfielder bags a victory against Valencia and continues SevillaÃ¢ÂÂs decent form that sees them a near certainty for a European spot next season, especially in light of a fading fast Espanyol just one point above them.

Mallorca

The immediate reaction to all but perhaps 20,000 people in the world to a titanic clash between Mallorca vs Zaragoza is probably a giant Ã¢ÂÂwhateverÃ¢ÂÂ and that 'talk to the hand' gesture that the kids are so keen on these days.

Michael Laudrup certainly cared though. Before the game, the Mallorca coach was bigging up what looked like a wholly uninteresting affair as possibly the clubÃ¢ÂÂs biggest match of the season. And after a 1-0 win thanks to a Jonathan De Guzman free kick, the blog can see where great Dane was coming from.

The victory puts Mallorca in ninth with 38 points and reclining legs akimbo on a footballing sun lounger going into the international break. Ã¢ÂÂWe have a two week rest and we are much closer to surviving,Ã¢ÂÂ beamed Laudrup rubbing sunblock into Dudu AouateÃ¢ÂÂs shoulders.

Levante

Admirable, brilliant, inspirational - repeat to fade. LevanteÃ¢ÂÂs Champions League form - only bettered by Real Madrid and Barcelona at the moment - sees the Valencia club picking up a sixth win from nine against Deportivo and perhaps needing just six more points to stay up this season.

Osasuna

The Pamplona side broke their lamentable record this season of just one league away win before the HÃÂ©rcules clash by doubling their tally in a fairly surprising 4-0 victory on the east coast.

Miguel de las Cuevas

The Sporting midfielder was a very lucky bunny indeed having poked away a huge winner for his club against AlmerÃÂ­a, with the referee failing to notice the player controlling the ball with his arm.

RondÃÂ³n

Three goals in back-to-back wins for MÃÂ¡laga from the big fella lifts the money-bags club off the bottom of the table and just one point from safety. That revival that everyone was expecting from MÃÂ¡laga looks like it is finally kicking in.



BAD DAY



Valencia

The performance from the Mestalla men was such that Unai Emery was correct with his pre-match prediction that 4-0 defeat to Zaragoza, last week, was Ã¢ÂÂa disaster, but over,Ã¢ÂÂ as Valencia had more than enough chances to beat Sevilla on Sunday night. Instead, it was an outstanding display from the sometimes flakey Javi Varas who pulled off five show-stopping saves that lead to SevillaÃ¢ÂÂs 1-0 win.

However, those two defeats to Zaragoza and now Sevilla have seen Villarreal make up the ground lost against Valencia after their own wobble a few weeks back.

AtlÃÂ©tico Madrid

LLL was in the stands for the RojiblancosÃ¢ÂÂ fine performance two weeks ago to defeat Villarreal in a game where Diego ForlÃÂ¡n, JosÃÂ© Antonio Reyes and Filipe Luis were dominant. There was naff all on display from the trio on Saturday with Madrid largely snuffing out any threat on the wings and the Uruguayan fairly anonymous once again.

Teixeira Vitienes

Apparently the referee for the Madrid derby didnÃ¢ÂÂt hear the racist chants from sections of the AtlÃÂ©tico support - or he didnÃ¢ÂÂt really care - meaning that no action can be taken by the Spanish FA against the Vicente CalderÃÂ³n club as punishment. The Rojiblancos themselves apparently failed to hear it either as there wasnÃ¢ÂÂt an appeal over the stadium PA system calling for the crowd to end their abuse of the Madrid pair.

MÃÂ­chel

Pep Guardiola was being very kind indeed - or not noticing what happens to most of the poor sods on the bench at the Santiago Bernabeu after a season or two (if theyÃ¢ÂÂre lucky) - with his prediction that Ã¢ÂÂone day sooner or later, MÃÂ­chel will end up managing Real Madrid,Ã¢ÂÂ as the current Getafe boss has now racked up just the one victory in 2011 to leave the mighty blues on the edge of the relegation battle.

Ahsan Ali Syed

His side, Racing Santander, may have won but their owner who has faced a whole stack of stories concerning allegations of corruption was a big no-show at SundayÃ¢ÂÂs 2-1 victory over Real Sociedad.

Deportivo

Curses! Once again Miguel Angel LotinaÃ¢ÂÂs cunning plan to get a goalless draw for Deportivo was ruined by the pesky opposition scoring a goal. This week it was Levante grabbing a winner in injury time with RubÃÂ©n SuÃÂ¡rez squeezing a free kick past a hapless Daniel AranzubÃÂ­a.

Apathetic and grey were the words used by AS and Marca respectively to describe the home sideÃ¢ÂÂs performance in the 1-0 defeat in Riazor. And that was both papers being polite.

Esteban Vigo

Although LLL feels for HÃÂ©rcules coach, Esteban Vigo, who was fired on Sunday night after a 4-0 home defeat by Osasuna as it wasnÃ¢ÂÂt his fault the Alicante club is run by idiots, the blog is still chuffed by the news as the move probably pushes HÃÂ©rcules another step towards relegation.

