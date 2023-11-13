Greece Euro 2024 squad: Gus Poyet's full squad for the Euro 2024 qualifiers

The Greece Euro 2024 squad will come around sooner than you think, as Gus Poyet aims to guide the country to next summer's tournament in Germany.

It's been almost 20 years since Greece pulled off one of the greatest shocks in football history by winning Euro 2004 – but they've failed to qualify for either of the last two European Championships.

They're in the mix to make it this time around, though, despite sharing a qualifying group with France and the Netherlands.

Greece's squad

Greece Euro 2024 squad: The squad for the October internationals

GK: Odysseas Vlachodimos (Nottingham Forest)

GK: Alexandros Paschalakis (Olympiacos)

GK: Sokratis Dioudis (Zaglebie Lubin)

DF: Panos Retsos (Olympiacos)

DF: Dinos Koulierakis (PAOK)

DF: Dinos Mavropanos (West Ham)

DF: Lazaros Rota (AEK Athens)

DF: Dimitris Goutas (Cardiff City)

DF: Kostas Tsimikas (Liverpool)

DF: Dimitris Giannoulis (Norwich City)

DF: Giorgos Tzavellas (Atromitos)

DF: Manolis Saliakas (St. Pauli)

MF: Andreas Bouchalakis (Hertha Berlin)

MF: Dimitris Kourbelis (Trabzonspor)

MF: Dimitris Pelkas (Istanbul Basaksehir)

MF: Tasos Bakasetas (Trabzonspor)

MF: Giannis Konstantelias (PAOK)

MF: Petros Mantalos (AEK Athens)

MF: Manolis Siopis (Cardiff City)

MF: Sotiris Alexandropoulos (Olympiacos)

MF: Kostas Galanopoulos (AEK Athens)

FW: Giorgos Masouras (Olympiacos)

FW: Fotis Ioaniddis (Panathinaikos)

FW: Vangelis Pavlidis (AZ Alkmaar)

FW: Taxiarchis Fountas (Trabzonspor)

FW: Tasos Chatzigiovanis (Ankaragucu)

FW: Giorgos Giakoumakis (Atlanta United)

Greece Euro 2024 squad numbers

Squad numbers are yet to be confirmed for Euro 2024.

Greece manager: Gus Poyet

Gus Poyet, Greece manager (Image credit: Getty Images)

Having managed at club level in England, Spain, China, France, Chile and Greece, Gus Poyet took charge of the Greek national team in 2022.

In the 2022 Nations League, the former Chelsea, Tottenham and Uruguay midfielder got Greece promoted to League B – the second tier of the competition.

Greece's star player

Kostas Tsimikas

Kostas Tsimikas (Image credit: Getty Images)

One of the few Greece regulars playing their club football in a top European league, Liverpool left-back Kostas Tsimikas has earned 32 caps for his country.

Three times a Greek champion with Olympiacos before his move to Anfield, he made his senior international debut in 2018.

FAQs