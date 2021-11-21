Has anyone ever managed both Manchester United and Liverpool?

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers is among the favourites to be next Manchester United manager.

And while Rodgers has tasted success in recent years, winning the FA Cup with the Foxes earlier this year and lifting two league titles at Celtic, there is one part of his CV that could be a hindrance when it comes to landing the Old Trafford gig.

Rodgers' three years at Liverpool are still fresh in the mind – current Reds boss Jurgen Klopp was his direct successor – and the bitter rivalry between the two north-west teams would be a significant roadblock to him moving to Manchester.

Though a few players have represented both clubs and been embraced by fans – Paul Ince and Michael Owen have played for both sides in the Premier League era – no one has made a direct switch between the clubs since Phil Chisnall moved to Anfield in 1964.

And no one has ever managed both Liverpool and Manchester United at all during their career. That means that Rodgers would be the first to do so should he take the position.

However, he has also distanced himself from the role in the past week, saying on Saturday that he is "in the right place" at Leicester.

Rodgers was at the helm for 166 games at Liverpool between June 2012 and October 2015, when he was relieved of his duties to make way for Jurgen Klopp. Though he didn't win any silverware at Anfield, he implemented an attractive attacking style, and his stint is largely remembered for the 2013/14 season where Liverpool finished second in a close title race with Manchester City, scoring 101 goals.

