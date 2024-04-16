Here's the highest and lowest your team can finish in the Premier League

General view of the Premier League trophy at Stamford Bridge in 2016.

As we approach the business end of an enthralling Premier League campaign, three teams remain locked in a race to be named England's champions come May.

But what if we told you that a fourth side could still mathematically claim the title this season?

Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City have all put themselves in prime positions, but just how is the table expected to look after 38 games?

WATCH | How Unai Emery's Villa Just BROKE Arsenal's System

Staggeringly, it is underdogs Aston Villa who could still theoretically win their first-ever Premier League title, despite still being in fourth position.

Likely to qualify for the Champions League, Unai Emery's side have been superb in posting wins over Arsenal, Manchester City and Tottenham this term and can still amass a total of 78 points.

This means current league leaders City would have to win just one of their remaining six games, and we all know how that story goes.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

In a shock turn, the Villans can also drop down as low as ninth place if they were to suffer a damning finish to the season, which again shows just how crazy England's top flight can be.

Aston Villa have been superb this season and look likely to qualify for the UEFA Champions League. (Image credit: Getty Images)

At the opposite end of the table, some seven teams can still be relegated, despite the dramatic twists and turns we have already seen thus far.

Everton's points deductions and recent 6-0 defeat against Chelsea mean the Toffees are once again staving to stay in the division.

Elsewhere, all three promoted sides Sheffield United, Luton and Burnley will be hoping to steer clear of the bottom three, with just one month of the season left to play.

Nottingham Forest, Brentford and Crystal Palace also still have survival at the forefront of their minds, despite being regulars over the last few years.

Scroll down to find out where your team can still finish in what is set to be another dramatic end to the campaign...

Swipe to scroll horizontally What's the highest and lowest each Premier League team can finish? Header Cell - Column 0 Club Pts Highest Lowest 1 Manchester City 73 1 5 2 Arsenal 71 1 5 3 Liverpool 71 1 5 4 Aston Villa 63 1 9 5 Tottenham Hotspur 60 1 12 6 Newcastle United 50 4 14 7 Manchester United 50 4 14 8 West Ham United 48 4 14 9 Chelsea 47 4 15 10 Brighton & Hove Albion 44 5 16 11 Wolverhampton Wanderers 43 5 16 12 Fulham 42 6 16 13 Bournemouth 42 5 16 14 Crystal Palace 33 6 20 15 Brentford 32 9 20 16 Everton 27 10 20 17 Nottingham Forest 26 14 20 18 Luton Town 25 14 20 19 Burnley 20 14 20 20 Sheffield United 16 14 20

More Premier League stories

Manchester United to sell Marcus Rashford for £100m - with the striker having already agreed exit before: report

Gabriel Jesus's future at Arsenal is obvious: but he won't like it

Exclusive: Leicester City star reveals how Pep Guardiola's influence is being felt in Championship promotion race

Ex-Newcastle star: 'I was gutted we drew 4-4 against Arsenal'