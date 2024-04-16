Here's the highest and lowest your team can finish in the Premier League
Arsenal, Liverpool or Manchester City? All is revealed here...
As we approach the business end of an enthralling Premier League campaign, three teams remain locked in a race to be named England's champions come May.
But what if we told you that a fourth side could still mathematically claim the title this season?
Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City have all put themselves in prime positions, but just how is the table expected to look after 38 games?
WATCH | How Unai Emery's Villa Just BROKE Arsenal's System
Staggeringly, it is underdogs Aston Villa who could still theoretically win their first-ever Premier League title, despite still being in fourth position.
Likely to qualify for the Champions League, Unai Emery's side have been superb in posting wins over Arsenal, Manchester City and Tottenham this term and can still amass a total of 78 points.
This means current league leaders City would have to win just one of their remaining six games, and we all know how that story goes.
In a shock turn, the Villans can also drop down as low as ninth place if they were to suffer a damning finish to the season, which again shows just how crazy England's top flight can be.
At the opposite end of the table, some seven teams can still be relegated, despite the dramatic twists and turns we have already seen thus far.
Everton's points deductions and recent 6-0 defeat against Chelsea mean the Toffees are once again staving to stay in the division.
Elsewhere, all three promoted sides Sheffield United, Luton and Burnley will be hoping to steer clear of the bottom three, with just one month of the season left to play.
Nottingham Forest, Brentford and Crystal Palace also still have survival at the forefront of their minds, despite being regulars over the last few years.
Scroll down to find out where your team can still finish in what is set to be another dramatic end to the campaign...
|Header Cell - Column 0
|Club
|Pts
|Highest
|Lowest
|1
|Manchester City
|73
|1
|5
|2
|Arsenal
|71
|1
|5
|3
|Liverpool
|71
|1
|5
|4
|Aston Villa
|63
|1
|9
|5
|Tottenham Hotspur
|60
|1
|12
|6
|Newcastle United
|50
|4
|14
|7
|Manchester United
|50
|4
|14
|8
|West Ham United
|48
|4
|14
|9
|Chelsea
|47
|4
|15
|10
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|44
|5
|16
|11
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|43
|5
|16
|12
|Fulham
|42
|6
|16
|13
|Bournemouth
|42
|5
|16
|14
|Crystal Palace
|33
|6
|20
|15
|Brentford
|32
|9
|20
|16
|Everton
|27
|10
|20
|17
|Nottingham Forest
|26
|14
|20
|18
|Luton Town
|25
|14
|20
|19
|Burnley
|20
|14
|20
|20
|Sheffield United
|16
|14
|20
