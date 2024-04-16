Here's the highest and lowest your team can finish in the Premier League

By Matthew Holt
published

Arsenal, Liverpool or Manchester City? All is revealed here...

General view of the Premier League trophy at Stamford Bridge in 2016.
General view of the Premier League trophy at Stamford Bridge in 2016. (Image credit: Getty Images)

As we approach the business end of an enthralling Premier League campaign, three teams remain locked in a race to be named England's champions come May.

But what if we told you that a fourth side could still mathematically claim the title this season?

Swipe to scroll horizontally
What's the highest and lowest each Premier League team can finish?
Header Cell - Column 0 ClubPtsHighestLowest
1Manchester City7315
2Arsenal7115
3Liverpool7115
4Aston Villa6319
5Tottenham Hotspur60112
6Newcastle United50414
7Manchester United50414
8West Ham United48414
9Chelsea47415
10Brighton & Hove Albion44516
11Wolverhampton Wanderers43516
12Fulham42616
13Bournemouth42516
14Crystal Palace33620
15Brentford32920
16Everton271020
17Nottingham Forest261420
18Luton Town251420
19Burnley201420
20Sheffield United161420

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1