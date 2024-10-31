Wayne Rooney scored some of the most iconic goals in Premier League history

Wayne Rooney was arguably the face of the Premier League for the best part of a decade thanks to his goalscoring ability and unmatched consistency during Manchester United's dominant period under Sir Alex Ferguson.

Rooney, who ranked at no.4 in FourFourTwo's list of the best Premier League players of all time, made almost 500 appearances in the league alone across two stints at Everton and a 13-year stay at Old Trafford, lifting five titles and being named Premier League player of the Year in 2010.

Rooney possesses one of the most impressive goal tallies in English history, but exactly how many goals did he score?

How many goals did Wayne Rooney score in his career?

Wayne Rooney at Euro 2004 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Rooney's goal-scoring exploits were not just limited to the Premier League, once sitting at the top of England's all-time top scorer charts before being overtaken by Harry Kane in the last few years.

Rooney burst onto the scene in an England shirt at Euro 2004, scoring four goals before an injury ruled him out of the quarter-final defeat to Portugal, with many people believing the Three Lions could have won the tournament had Rooney stayed fit.

Rooney's goals at club level

Rooney was an instant hit for Manchester United (Image credit: Alamy)

Rooney's club career spanned 19 years, four clubs and two different continents, turning out for Everton, Manchester United, DC United and Derby County before hanging up his boots in 2021.

The former striker-turned-manager was most prolific for the Red Devils, scoring 253 goals during his time at Old Trafford, earning the coveted spot as the club's all-time top scorer.

He scored 28 goals across his two stints at Everton, as well as 25 in just 52 appearances for DC United.

A further seven goals for Derby in the final year of his career left the iconic striker with a total of 313 club goals across a glittering career.

Rooney's goals for England

As previously mentioned, Rooney once sat atop England's top scorer list, breaking the record in 2015 on his way to netting 53 goals in 120 caps for the Three Lions, bringing his career total to an enormous 366 career goals.