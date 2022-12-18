How to watch free Argentina vs France live stream, plus match preview, team news and kick-off time for the World Cup 2022

How to watch free Argentina vs France live stream: Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring for Argentina against Australia at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Argentina vs France live stream and match preview, Sunday December 18, 3pm GMT

Argentina vs France live stream and match preview

Looking for an Argentina vs France live stream? We've got you covered. Argentina vs France is free on BBC One/BBC iPlayer and ITV1/ITV Hub in the UK. Brit abroad? Use a VPN to watch World Cup 2022 free (opens in new tab) from anywhere.

Despite losing their opening game to Saudi Arabia, Argentina have reached the World Cup final thanks to victories over Mexico, Poland, Australia, the Netherlands and Croatia.

France finished top of their group thanks to victories over Australia and Denmark, after which they dispatched Poland, England and Morocco.

Both nations are now looking to lift the World Cup trophy for a third time.

Kick-off is at 3pm GMT. Make sure you know how to watch World Cup 2022 (opens in new tab) wherever you are.

Team news

Marcos Acuna and Gonzalo Montiel, two of the full-backs in the Argentina squad (opens in new tab), are available again after suspension.

Papu Gomez and Angel Di Maria will have to make do with places on the bench after injury.

Adrien Rabiot and Dayot Upamecano were not in the France squad (opens in new tab) for the Morocco game, but both players have recovered from illness. However, Ibrahima Konate could keep his place at centre-back ahead of Upamecano.

Initially, it seemed as if France would be hit hard by illness within the squad, but a full compliment of players trained ahead of the final.

Line-ups

Argentina (4-4-1-1)

Martinez; Molina, Romero, Otamendi, Tagliafico; Di Maria, Fernandez, De Paul, Mac Allister; Messi; Alvarez

France (4-2-3-1)

Lloris; Kounde, Varane, Upamecano, Hernandez; Rabiot, Tchouameni; Dembele, Griezmann, Mbappe; Giroud

Form

Argentina beat Croatia 3-0 in a confident performance in the semi-finals. Julian Alvarez notched a brace for the Albiceleste, with his second goal brilliantly set up by Lionel Messi.

France ran out 2-0 winners over Morocco on Wednesday. Theo Hernandez gave the defending champions an early lead, before Randal Kolo Muani doubled their lead late on.

Referee

Szymon Marciniak of Poland will be the referee for Argentina vs France. You can find out more about the World Cup 2022 referees here (opens in new tab).

Stadium

Argentina vs France will be played at the Lusail Iconic Stadium in Lusail. Take a look at all of the World Cup 2022 stadiums (opens in new tab) and see how it ranks.

Players to watch / key battles

Messi has been thriving alongside Alvarez in recent games, and the 35-year-old will again be given the freedom to drop deep into pockets of space between the lines.

France will be content to cede possession before attempting to launch quick counters down the flanks, with Kylian Mbappe their main outlet.

Read more about the Argentina and France full World Cup 2022 squads (opens in new tab).

Kick-off and channel

Argentina vs France kick-off is at 3pm GMT on Sunday 18 December in the UK. The game is free to watch on BBC One/BBC iPlayer and ITV1/ITV Hub.

In the US, kick-off time is 10am ET / 8am PT. The match will be shown on FOX/FS1 in the US. See below for international broadcast options.

