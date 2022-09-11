World Cup 2022 stadiums: Host cities, capacities, and everything you need to know

Eight World Cup 2022 stadiums in Qatar will have the honour of hosting this winter's tournament.

The Middle Eastern state was announced as the surprise World Cup 2022 host back in 2010, and has since gone about building the infrastructure needed for a global tournament.

Here, FourFourTwo gives you the lowdown on all eight host stadiums.

World Cup 2022 stadiums

Lusail Stadium

(Image credit: Getty)

City: Lusail

Capacity: 80,000

Year built: 2021

Who plays there: Qatar

Lusail Stadium is in the new planned city of Lusail, 15km north of Doha. It reportedly cost $767 million to construct, and will host the final.

Games at Lusail Stadium:

22 November: Argentina v Saudi Arabia (Group C)

24 November: Brazil v Serbia (Group G)

26 November: Argentina v Mexico (Group C)

28 November: Portugal v Uruguay (Group H)

30 November: Saudi Arabia v Mexico (Group C)

2 December: Cameroon v Brazil (Group G)

6 December: Winner Group H v Runner-up Group G (Round of 16)

9 December: Quarter-final

13 December: Semi-final

18 December: Final

Al Bayt Stadium

(Image credit: Getty)

City: Al Khor

Capacity: 60,000

Year built: 2021

Who plays there: Al Khor and Qatar

Al Bayt Stadium is in the city of Al Khor, 35km north of Doha. It reportedly cost $847 million to construct, and will host England vs United States in the group stage, as well as a semi-final.

Games at Al Bayt:

21 November: Qatar v Ecuador (Group A)

23 November: Morocco v Croatia (Group F)

25 November: England v United States (Group B)

27 November: Spain v Germany (Group E)

29 November: Netherlands v Qatar (Group A)

1 December: Costa Rica v Germany (Group E)

4 December: Winner Group B v Runner-up Group A (Round of 16)

10 December: Quarter-final

14 December: Semi-final

Al Janoub Stadium

(Image credit: Getty)

City: Al Wakrah

Capacity: 40,000

Year built: 2019

Who plays there: Al-Wakrah Sport Club

Al Janoub Stadium is in Al Wakrah, one of Qatar’s oldest continuously inhabited areas.

The southern city, situated on the shores of the Persian Gulf, was a centre for pearl diving and fishing, and the design of the stadium is inspired by the traditional dhow boats that were used for those purposes.

It reportedly cost €587 million to construct.

Games Al Janoub will host:

22 November: France v Australia (Group D)

24 November: Switzerland v Cameroon (Group G)

26 November: Tunisia v Australia (Group D)

28 November: Cameroon v Serbia (Group G)

30 November: Australia v Denmark (Group D)

2 December: Ghana v Uruguay (Group H)

5 December: Winner Group E v Runner-up Group F (Round of 16)

Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium

(Image credit: Getty)

City: Al Rayyan

Capacity: 40,000

Year built: 2020

Who plays there: Al Rayyan

Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium is in Al Rayyan, 20km west of central Doha. It reportedly cost $360m to construct, and will host all three of Wales' group stage games, including Wales vs England.

Games Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium will host:

21 November: USA v Wales (Group B)

23 November: Belgium v Canada (Group F)

25 November: Wales v Iran (Group B)

27 November: Japan v Costa Rica (Group E)

29 November: Wales v England (Group B)

1 December: Croatia v Belgium (Group F)

3 December: Winner Group C v Runner-up Group D (Round of 16)

Khalifa Internation Stadium

(Image credit: Getty)

City: Al Rayyan

Capacity: 45,416

Year built: 1976, renovation complete in 2017

Who plays there: N/A

Khalifa International Stadium is in Al Rayyan, 5km west of central Doha. It was the first World Cup 2022 stadium completed, and will host England's opening game against Iran.

Games Khalifa International Stadium will host:

21 November: England v Iran (Group B)

23 November: Germany v Japan (Group E)

25 November: Netherlands v Ecuador (Group A)

27 November: Croatia v Canada (Group F)

29 November: Ecuador v Senegal (Group A)

1 December: Japan v Spain (Group E)

3 December: Winner Group A v Runner-up Group B (Round of 16)

17 December: Third place play-off

Education City Stadium

(Image credit: Getty)

City: Al Rayyan

Capacity: 40,000

Year built: 2020

Who plays there: N/A

Education City Stadium is in Al Rayyan, 7km north-west of central Doha. It hosted several matches at the 2020 FIFA Club World Cup, including the final between Bayern Munich and UANL, and reportedly cost $700m to construct.

Games Education City Stadium will host:

22 November: Denmark v Tunisia (Group D)

24 November: Uruguay v South Korea (Group H)

26 November: Poland v Saudi Arabia (Group C)

28 November: South Korea v Ghana (Group H)

30 November: Tunisia v France (Group D)

1 December: South Korea v Portugal (Group H)

6 December: Winner Group F v Runner-up Group E (Round of 16)

9 December: Quarter-final

Stadium 974

(Image credit: Getty)

City: Doha

Capacity: 40,000

Year built: 2021

Who plays there: N/a

Stadium 974 is on the waterfront in the Qatari capital of Doha, about 4km from the centre.

Games Stadium 974 will host:

22 November: Mexico v Poland (Group C)

24 November: Portugal v Ghana (Group H)

26 November: France v Denmark (Group D)

28 November: Brazil v Switzerland (Group G)

30 November: Poland v Argentina (Group C)

2 December: Serbia v Switzerland (Group G)

5 December: Winner Group H v Runner-up Group G (Round of 16)

Al Thumama Stadium

(Image credit: Getty)

City: Doha

Capacity: 40,000

Year built: 2021

Who plays there: N/A

Al Thumama Stadium is in the Al Thumama district of Doha, about 12km from the centre. It reportedly cost $342.5m to construct.

Games Al Thumama Stadium will host: