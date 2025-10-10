How to watch Northern Ireland vs Slovakia: TV channels and live streams as Michael O'Neill's men chase three vital points in Belfast

Watch Northern Ireland vs Slovakia as the Green and White Army look to capitalise on home advantage in the World Cup qualifiers, with all the details on TV and streaming information for viewers anywhere in the world.

Northern Ireland vs Slovakia: Key information ► Date: Friday 10 October 2025 ► Kick-off time: 7.45pm BST / 2.45pm ET ► Venue: Windsor Park, Belfast ► TV coverage: BBC Two / BBC One Northern Ireland ► FREE stream: BBC iPlayer (UK) ► Watch from anywhere: Use NordVPN to unblock your usual stream

A win for Northern Ireland under the Windsor Park lights on Friday would make all the difference in their quest for the World Cup.

The visitors for their first home game in Group A will be Slovakia, the group's leaders thanks to a win against Germany in September.

Northern Ireland beat Luxembourg but lost to Germany, meaning a victory in Belfast would almost certainly leave Michael O'Neill's men tied on points with both Slovakia and Germany after three matches.

Here are all the details you need on live streams and broadcast options to watch Northern Ireland vs Slovakia online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Watch Northern Ireland vs Slovakia for FREE in the UK

Northern Ireland vs Slovakia will be broadcast live across the BBC including television coverage on BBC Two and BBC One Northern Ireland.

It will also be available to stream for free on BBC Sport Online and on the BBC iPlayer.

Away from home right now? A good VPN such as NordVPN will unblock your usual streaming services even while you're abroad – more on that below.

Watch Northern Ireland vs Slovakia from anywhere

Away from home for the game? That doesn't mean you have to miss out on watching Northern Ireland vs Slovakia. All you need is a VPN, a handy a piece of software that makes your devices appear to be in a different location.

Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to bypass geo-restrictions and unblock your usual streaming services when abroad. It's also brilliant for your general internet security.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPNs, and they say NordVPN is the best VPN you can get.

Northern Ireland vs Slovakia: Match Preview

Northern Ireland's last win at a World Cup was their most famous of all. In 1982, Gerry Armstrong scored the only goal against hosts Spain to haul them out of top spot in the first of two group stages.

Billy Bingham's side would be knocked out winless in a second group stage. They qualified for the next World Cup but they haven't reached the finals since.

If they can squeeze the top of their group on Friday, Northern Ireland will give themselves a puncher's chance of earning a place at next summer's tournament.

They are by no means a glamorous outfit – their most experienced players in terms of international caps are Paddy McNair and Josh Magennis – but what they do have is a crop of younger players that might just have it in them to give Slovakia a problem.

The visitors also blend solid experience with a smattering of more youthful promise. 19-year-old Feyenoord winger Leo Sauer already has six senior appearances to his name.