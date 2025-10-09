Quiz! Can you name every team to EVER win a UEFA competition?

The UEFA Champions League crowns the best club side from around Europe each year

Fancy a football quiz looking at every winner of a UEFA competition?

PLAY NEXT (Image credit: Getty Images) QUIZ Can you name all 22 men to manage England?

UEFA are a driving force in the modern game and have recently expanded its European club competitions each season to three, with the newest addition being the UEFA Conference League.

In our latest quiz, we need every club or country to have ever won a major men's senior competition. We've given you the specific tournaments and how many times they have previously won them; all we need you to do is fill in the blanks. We've even slapped ten minutes on the clock...

Your mind is now clearly sharp enough for the next phase of the challenge, a collection of trivia brought to you, courtesy of Kwizly, that will truly separate the football purist from the... well, from everyone else. This time, we’re asking you to recall everything from club legends to the background beat of the beautiful game.

We’ll kick off with a quiz that requires an ear for the game as much as an eye for the data. See if you can name every artist/band to have appeared more than once on the FIFA/EA Sports FC soundtrack. Once you’ve proven your music credentials, we move to Old Trafford to name Manchester United's 20 all-time Premier League scorers. This is a roll-call of Red Devils royalty, from the iconic no.7s to the clinical centre-forwards.

Next up, a dip into international football history, demanding you cast your mind across decades of tournaments. Try to name every nation to have reached an international semi-final. This includes the World Cup, the Euros, and the Copa America, so it's a geographically challenging quiz that will truly test your worldwide knowledge of the sport’s major events.

Finally, see if you can name every PFA Young Player of the Year in the Premier League era – and for a change of pace, we’ve still got the crossword: FourFourTwo's Weekend Crossword 21, featuring clues on No.6s, Italian midfielders and one-cap wonders. Don't miss out on future quizzes: subscribe now to the FourFourTwo newsletter for all the latest challenges.