Bodo/Glimt vs Spurs live stream: How to watch Champions League clash online and on TV

Tottenham beat Villarreal 1-0 in the first UEFA Champions League clash of the new season

Watch Bodo/Glimt vs Spurs on Tuesday as the UEFA Champions League returns to our screens for Matchday Two.

Wanting to follow along with all the action? FourFourTwo provides details on how you can watch Thomas Frank's side take on Norwegian opposition wherever you are in the world...

Bodo/Glimt vs Spurs: Key information • Date: Tuesday 30 September 2025 • Kick-off time: 8:00pm BST / 3:00pm ET • Venue: Aspmyra Stadion, Bodo. • UK & US broadcasters: TNT Sports 2, Discovery+ (UK) | Paramount+ (US) | Stan Sport (Australia) • Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

Bodo/Glimt have risen to become something of a dark horse in European football over the past 5 years, with this their first ever appearance at the League Phase of the tournament.

The Norwegians did lose out against Spurs in last season's UEFA Europa League semi-finals, with Ange Postecoglou leading the Premier League giants to a 2-0 win over two legs.

Since then, lots has changed, with the Lilywhites then going on to sack Postecoglou, despite him leading Spurs to silverware after beating Manchester United in the final in Bilbao.

One of four clubs making their debuts in the Champions League proper this year, Kjetil Knutsen's side provided value for money in matchweek one, pulling off an improbable comeback to draw 2-2 with Slavia Prague.

Where to watch Bodo/Glimt vs Spurs in the UK

Fans in the UK can watch Bodo/Glimt vs Spurs on TNT Sports and Discovery+.

For television viewers, the game is on TNT Sports 2, with coverage starting after Real Madrid's clash with Kairat.

To watch Bodo/Glimt vs Spurs online, the TNT Sports coverage will be simulcast on the Discovery+ streaming platform.

Subscriptions cost £30.99 but you do get almost every single UEFA Champions League game live across the season.

Watch Bodo/Glimt vs Spurs in the US

Fans in the US can watch a Bodo/Glimt vs Spurs live stream on Paramount+, which is the home of the Champions League in the US.

You can get Paramount+ for just $7.99 a month on the Essential package, or $12.99 for Showtime, which strips out the adverts and adds a heap of movies.

All Champions League and Europa League games are included on both plans.

Can I watch Bodo/Glimt vs Spurs in Australia?

Fans in Australia can watch Bodo/Glimt vs Spurs on Stan Sport, which is the exclusive Champions League broadcaster down under.

Subscriptions cost $27 a month once you've added Stan Sport to a base Stan plan.

Bodo/Glimt vs Spurs: Champions League preview

Bodo/Glimt were almost down and out with just 16 minutes left on the clock in the Czech Republic on opening night, before they pulled off a miraculous comeback.

Youssoupha Mbodji doubled Slavia's lead in the 74th minute to make it 2-0, but Daniel Bassi then reduced their lead before Sondre Brunstad Fet rescued a point with 90 minutes on the clock.

Last season's Eliteserien winners are going well as of late, having beaten Odds BK in Norwegian Cup action on Thursday evening, so the hosts will be full of confidence with Spurs the next assignment on their hitlist.

Tottenham's season has been impressive to say the least, although a less-than-convincing draw against Wolves has put a tiny spanner in the works over the last few days.

It took Joao Paulinha to rescue a point late on during the 1-1 draw with Vitor Pereira's men, although Franks's side are still nicely positioned in fourth place at present in the Premier League table.

Having narrowly beaten Villarreal in their first UEFA Champions League outing of the season, confidence is seemingly high, although Spurs were handed a huge stroke of luck when Luiz Junior fumbled the only goal of the game in that one.

Strikers Dominic Solanke (ankle) and Randal Kolo Muani (dead leg) are both set to miss out again, and that means Richarlison could once again continue in attack.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Bodo/Glimt 1-1 Spurs

This one will be a real test for Frank and Bodo/Glimt are a solid outfit on home soil. We are calling a draw on Tuesday evening.