Watch France vs Azerbaijan: Live streams, TV details as Kylian Mbappe and Group D leaders hunt a World Cup place

Watch France vs Azerbaijan as Les Bleus seek to strengthen their hold on Group D in the World Cup qualifiers, with all the details on TV and streaming information for viewers anywhere in the world.

Two-time World Cup winners France are in prime position to qualify for the 2026 edition.

Didier Deschamps side won their first two qualification matches in Group D against Iceland and Ukraine. They have Azerbaijan to play twice, including on Friday at the Parc des Princes, and also have the safety net of a guaranteed play-off spot thanks to the Nations League.

Here are all the details you need on live streams and broadcast options to watch France vs Azerbaijan online, on TV, and from anywhere.

How to watch France vs Azerbaijan in the UK

France's World Cup qualifier against Azerbaijan will be available to stream live on Amazon Prime Video in the UK.

This is a pay-per-view match costing £2.49 for UK viewers but a standard Amazon account is the only other requirement – you don't need a Prime subscription.

How to watch France vs Azerbaijan in the US

Fans in the USA will be able to watch France vs Azerbaijan on Fox Sports 2 and via the Fox Sports app.

Can I watch France vs Azerbaijan for free?

You can watch France vs Azerbaijan for free in France, where TF1 has the rights.

You can stream the match via the TF1+ free streaming service, while the game is also available to stream free via Molotov.

Coverage is geo-restricted to France, unless you use a VPN to access your account while you're abroad – more on that below.

Watch France vs Azerbaijan from anywhere

Away from home right now? You don't have to miss the game. The solution to your geo-restriction nightmares is a Virtual Private Network (VPN), a piece of software that can set your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

You can use a VPN to unblock your usual streaming services while abroad, allowing you to connect and watch as if you were back home. You'll also get better playback quality and it will do wonders for your internet security – result!

FourFourTwo’s tech-obsessed office-mates over at Tom's Guide know everything there is to know about VPNs, and they rate NordVPN as the best VPN you can buy.

France vs Azerbaijan: Match Preview

Deschamps has been in post since 2012 and is the manager who steered Les Bleus to consecutive World Cup finals in 2018 and 2022, winning the first.

Qualification isn't the target for France. They haven't failed to qualify since 1994, exactly halfway through Deschamps' international playing career. Winning the competition is the aim.

The French squad features six Premier League players including uncapped Crystal Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta. The 28-year-old has been challenged by Deschamps to prove himself by matching his club form in a France shirt.

Azerbaijan were beaten 5-0 in Iceland in their first qualifier but recovered from a goal down to draw with Ukraine in Baku last month.

The only encounters between these teams were a pair of qualifiers for the European Championship in 1996. France won their home game 10-0 in Auxerre. Deschamps played the whole game.