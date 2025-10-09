How to watch England vs Wales: Live streams, TV details for international friendly
All the details on how to tune in to this meeting of UK neighbours
Watch England vs Wales as the two neighbours meet in an international friendly at Wembley today, with all the details on TV coverage and live streaming right here.
► Date: Thursday 9 October 2025
► Kick-off time: 7.45pm BST / 2.45pm ET
► Venue: Wembley, London
► TV coverage: ITV1 (UK) Amazon Prime (USA)
► FREE stream: ITV X (UK)
► Watch from anywhere: Use NordVPN to unblock your usual stream
This may only be a friendly, and not part of the other World Cup qualifiers taking place this international break, but then again the term 'friendly' can never really apply to this match.
Passions run high in the rivalry between these two UK nations, even if England are historically and currently the far greater footballing force. In fact, so strong are Thomas Tuchel's Three Lions that Wales boss Craig Bellamy quipped that this match-up wouldn't be allowed were it a boxing contest.
Beyond the bragging rights, both squads will be looking to build momentum ahead of the more important qualifiers, and, particularly in the case of Tuchel, start to assemble a coherent and consistent side.
It should be a cracking occasion at Wembley so read on for all the live streams and broadcast options to watch England v Wales online, on TV, and from anywhere.
How to watch England vs Wales in the UK
Fans in both England and Wales can watch the game through ITV, as in the rest of the UK.
ITV 1 is the channel for terrestrial TV viewers, while ITVX is the platform for those streaming online.
You can watch England vs Wales for free on both ITV 1 and ITVX, which requires a registration but is free to use.
Away from home right now? A good VPN such as NordVPN will unblock your usual streaming services even while you're abroad – more on that below.
Watch England vs Wales from anywhere
Out of the country? That doesn't mean you have to miss the game. A VPN - or Virtual Private Network - means you can set your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world, bypassing streaming geo-restrictions.
Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you use back home. It also comes with added internet security benefits, which sounds like a winner to us.
FourFourTwo’s colleagues at TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.
How to watch England vs Wales in the US
Fans in the US can watch England vs Wales on Amazon Prime. Kick-off is at 2.45pm ET.
