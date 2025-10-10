Watch Sweden vs Switzerland: TV & streaming info as Alexander Isak's side host Group B leaders in World Cup qualifying

Watch Sweden vs Switzerland as the dominant Group B leaders tackle their toughest game yet in World Cup qualifying, with all the information on live streams and TV coverage right here.

With a single point to their names, Sweden have work to do to secure their qualification for the World Cup.

Friday night sees the visit of Switzerland to the outer Stockholm suburbs and it's the visitors who have a firm grip of Group B. Murat Yakin's side won their two previous qualifiers without conceding a goal.

A Sweden squad boasting Alexander Isak, Viktor Gyokeres and Anthony Elanga will believe they can upset that record.

Here are all the details you need on live streams and broadcast options to watch Sweden vs Switzerland online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Can I watch Sweden vs Switzerland in the UK?

There is no dedicated live coverage of Sweden vs Switzerland in the UK.

How to watch Sweden vs Switzerland in the US

Live coverage of Sweden vs Switzerland will be available via ViX.

Can I watch Sweden vs Switzerland for free?

You can watch Sweden vs Switzerland for free in Switzerland, with public broadcasters RTS, RSI and SRF all hosting TV and website streaming, depending on your language and region.

Coverage is geo-restricted to Switzerland.

Watch Sweden vs Switzerland from anywhere

What if you're away from home when Sweden vs Switzerland is on, and find access to your usual streaming service geo-blocked? The solution is a VPN, a piece of software that sets your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you're subscribed to, with a host of privacy and protection benefits on top – that sounds like a result.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

Match Preview

Drawn into a group completed by Kosovo and Slovenia, there's no doubt Yakin would have been grateful for the chance to pile up some points before encountering Sweden.

Switzerland did just that and they did it emphatically. With seven goals scored and none conceded, they head for Sweden on Friday in good spirits.

It was tougher going in the same fixtures for Jon Dahl Tomasson and Sweden. Their first qualifier was a 2-2 draw in Ljubljana, their second a somewhat timid loss away to Kosovo.

Amid the afterglow of the distracting Isak transfer saga, Tomasson left the Liverpool man on the bench until the last 20 minutes in Pristina. Switzerland will expect to face the Swedes' best in game three.

Switzerland captain Granit Xhaka is in line for a 140th senior cap.