Infographic: Aguero vs Suarez by numbers... but who wins?

Had injury not curtailed Sergio Aguero's start to the season, who knows how many goals the free-scoring Argentine would have netted this season. Either way, the 25-year-old's efforts would have had to have been pretty darn special to outdo those of his phenomenal Uruguayan rival.

Aguero has bagged 15 goals in as many starts so far this season, while Suarez has stormed to the top of the Premier League goal charts with a frightening 29 in 28 games. Both of FFT's latest two cover stars will be aiming to fire their respective nations to World Cup glory in Brazil this summer – where they could meet in the semi-finals if all goes to plan – but first up there's plenty of business to be done on the domestic front.

Make no mistake – this is the biggest game of the season yet, with the winner of Sunday's showdown at Anfield likely to be crowned Premier League champions this season. They'll be relying on their net-busting hitmen to produce the goods once again, of course, and here's what our number crunching said...