The intimidatingly nicknamed and not particularly ironic Premier Preview

All right, we're running late so letÃ¢ÂÂs get on with it...

SATURDAY

Stoke v Sunderland (12.45pm, Sky Sports 2 & HD2)

ItÃ¢ÂÂs all change in the Stoke line-up: cross-and-finish-duo Matthew Etherington and Kenwyne Jones should return after a rest, the Trinidadian against his former club, while Ryan Shawcross is back from suspension.

Speaking of players who love being getting sent off, Lee Cattermole will spend another month on the sidelines of SunderlandÃ¢ÂÂs top-half push thanks to his ongoing back problem. Apparently he pulled a muscle trying to pick up his massive stack of red and yellow cards.

Sulley Muntari should play, though, and if thereÃ¢ÂÂs any justice, keep Cattermole out of the team until heÃ¢ÂÂs learnt to be a good boy (or at least to make his fouls less embarrassingly obvious).

What wonÃ¢ÂÂt happen: Hopefully, any confusion from that horribly constructed sentence over whether itÃ¢ÂÂs Etherington or Jones who is Trinidadian. Take a guess

What will happen: Narrow home win

Aston Villa v Fulham (3pm)

We can only hope and pray that Steve Sidwell doesnÃ¢ÂÂt score for Fulham against previous club Villa, as the few football journalists who understand what irony actually is just canÃ¢ÂÂt take any more misuse of the word.

Damien Duff scoring against Newcastle on Wednesday was not ironic, Mr Motson. Stop listening to Alanis Morissette.

Just as ironic was the fact it was DuffÃ¢ÂÂs first league goal in almost a year. Oh, and heÃ¢ÂÂs now made 500 league appearances. And, oddly, he is one of the richest players in football. This is all very ironic. The irony pulsating through these statements is so ironic, you could bottle it in an iron-clad bottle with an ironic label ironically reading, Ã¢ÂÂThis, ironically, is ironic.Ã¢ÂÂ Pfft.

What wonÃ¢ÂÂt happen: Michael Bradley walks onto the pitch singing Ã¢ÂÂMy country Ã¢ÂÂtis of theeÃ¢ÂÂ, scores in his first game on English soil, does a lap of the pitch chanting Ã¢ÂÂU-S-A! U-S-A!Ã¢ÂÂ and insists he wonÃ¢ÂÂt play again until his dad is made Aston Villa boss

What will happen: Eidur Gudjohnsen has a stinking debut, since this blogger thinks he still has a lot to offer Ã¢ÂÂ albeit not a club like Stoke. Draw

Everton v Blackpool (3pm)

Is this the middle of the end for Blackpool? ItÃ¢ÂÂs too late to say the beginning of the end Ã¢ÂÂ few who would have seen their 3-2 defeat to West Ham herald three home losses in a row immediately afterwards Ã¢ÂÂ but they are in the eye of the storm now.

No doubt, results need to change soon, and Ian Holloway needs to stop moaning in a West Country lilt if fans are to remember to love him, not hate him.

Hmm...West Country Lilt. Sounds quite tasty, actually. Fizzy lemon-and-lime cider with a cheddar tang.

Everton havenÃ¢ÂÂt missed Tim Cahill as much as expected during his exploits playing in the Asian Cup with a team that isnÃ¢ÂÂt in Asia, but they have lacked a little cutting edge.

The talisman of the Toffees and the Socceroos Ã¢ÂÂ two of the worse nicknames you will ever see in football, and that includes the far from intimidating Shrews, Shrimps and Shrimpers Ã¢ÂÂ Cahill is one of those players who can grab a win for a team that doesnÃ¢ÂÂt deserve it on balance of the game.

Also, the David Moyes v Arsene Wenger mouth-fight over Fabregas is getting even better. DonÃ¢ÂÂt stop now, boys.

What wonÃ¢ÂÂt happen: An end to the office debate on unthreatening Football League nicknames. Chairboys? Imps? Valiants? THE POSH? Sort it out.

You donÃ¢ÂÂt fancy playing the Pirates, Blades or Daggers though. On the whole, Football League nicknames get more aggressive the closer you get to the Championship: youÃ¢ÂÂd be more scared of the Tigers or the Lions than you would of the Silkmen

What will happen: Thread. Lost. Uh...home win

Man City v West Brom (3pm, Absolute Radio)

Man City being chosen for live coverage? Well, who could predict that?

What wonÃ¢ÂÂt happen: A more confusing prospect for this tired brain than three West Brom players being 50/50 (Jara, Cech and Dorrans). Does that make it 150 per cent one of them will feature? Peter Odemwingie will definitely play Ã¢ÂÂ thatÃ¢ÂÂs much simpler

What will happen: Complaints, understandably, from Man City and West Brom fans unhappy with being the token Ã¢ÂÂshort prediction to keep this blogÃ¢ÂÂs word count downÃ¢ÂÂ. Will a draw please you on both sides? Tough, home win

Newcastle v Arsenal (3pm)

Why this isnÃ¢ÂÂt being covered ahead of CitehÃ¢ÂÂs inevitable 2-0 win over West Brom is beyond this blogger. It could be a cracking match-up: Newcastle won the away fixture 1-0 with the help of Andy Carroll, now missing, and despite winning their last six games in all competitions, Arsenal do look beatable.

Newcastle will struggle to score, though, in this game and for the rest of the season. Following the terrible news about Shola Ameobi, itÃ¢ÂÂs time for Ranger and Best to step up to the shooting plate like the Wild West gunslingers their names resemble (Peter Lovenkrands, not so much).

The good news for the Toon is that Arsenal Ã¢ÂÂwelcomeÃ¢ÂÂ Sebastien Squillaci back to their ranks after suspension. One to make the Gunners nervous.

What wonÃ¢ÂÂt happen: Alan Pardew to introduce himself to Arsene Wenger with the words, Ã¢ÂÂHello, IÃ¢ÂÂm the real Professor.Ã¢ÂÂ

What will happen: Kevin Nolan saves the Magpies Ã¢ÂÂ draw



Spurs v Bolton (3pm)

This should probably be on radio too. Sigh. That said, it wouldnÃ¢ÂÂt be pretty seeing Gary Mabbutt and Sandra Redknapp in defence for an injury-wracked Spurs.

The north Londoners are definitely lacking centre-backs - fit ones, at least - and will be hoping for some home advantage to sneak an important win. They canÃ¢ÂÂt afford the gap between them and the top four to widen much more...

Speaking of which, it wasnÃ¢ÂÂt so long ago Bolton were in and around the fifth-place spot as well. TheyÃ¢ÂÂre back down to eighth now, but could leapfrog Liverpool with a win. Daniel Sturridge may start after his nicely taken gift from Ronaldo Zubar in midweek.

What wonÃ¢ÂÂt happen: A dull game: the 4-2 win for Bolton at the Reebok was excellent entertainment

What will happen: An appearance for Jonathan Woodgate, who limps off after 16 seconds. Bongani Khumalo replaces him and lasts even less time, as SpursÃ¢ÂÂ defence crumbles further. A good draw for the visitors

Wigan v Blackburn (3pm)

A chance for the Latics to start turning their season around and dodge relegation? Sure it is Ã¢ÂÂ that doesnÃ¢ÂÂt mean theyÃ¢ÂÂll take it.



Blackburn were unlucky not to win against Spurs, and if Steve Kean is as good a manager as his early promise suggests, heÃ¢ÂÂll use that performance to galvanise Rovers instead of leading them to dwell on lost points.

Wigan miss two key defenders, Maynor Figueroa and captain Gary Caldwell, while Blackburn will be pleased to see Jermaine Jones has recovered from his back spasm against Tottenham.

What wonÃ¢ÂÂt happen: A more boring prediction, ever Ã¢ÂÂ sorry about that

What will happen: More crap jokes in the future, and a draw in this game

Wolves v Man United (5.30pm, ESPN & ESPN HD, TalkSPORT Radio)

Oh, Ronald Zubar. The last thing a team bottom of the table need when holding on for a vital draw is a terrible backpass/blinding through-ball deep into stoppage time. Poor Mick was speechless after the final whistle, proving, at last and at least, that every cloud has a silver lining.

Frankly, it will take a miracle if Wolves are to win this game, and a heroic effort if they are to gain a draw. They are largely injury-free, while Manchester United are Park-less due to fatigue after the KoreanÃ¢ÂÂs Asian Cup efforts. Park Ji-Sung tired? Surely thatÃ¢ÂÂs not even possible. Tired of what, hell freezing over?

What wonÃ¢ÂÂt happen: Wolves to ship any fewer than three

What will happen: An away win takes United one step closer to the title

SUNDAY

West Ham v Birmingham (1.30pm, Sky Sports 1 & HD1, TalkSPORT Radio)

The HammersÃ¢ÂÂ slow trudge out of the relegation zone (well, almost Ã¢ÂÂ theyÃ¢ÂÂre still behind opponents Birmingham on goal difference) has been widely publicised, so much so that itÃ¢ÂÂs easy to forget theyÃ¢ÂÂve played two more matches than the Blues, and one more than relegation rivals Wolves and West Brom. ItÃ¢ÂÂs far from over.

Indeed, just nine points separate bottom-placed Wolves from the top half, in a season that could go anywhere but actually sail in the general direction of Wolves, Wigan and West Ham all being relegated. West Brom and Newcastle may flirt with the dropzone, but like the coy mistresses they are, theyÃ¢ÂÂll survive (not sure what happened to that analogy).

Birmingham havenÃ¢ÂÂt lost since their humiliation at Old Trafford, but need an actual win in this potential six-pointer. Worryingly for them, the mightily useful trio Cameron Jerome, Barry Ferguson and Roger Johnson are all doubts.

What wonÃ¢ÂÂt happen: This game to take place in either the Championship or the Prem next season

What will happen: West Ham take revenge for the Carling Cup semi-final with another morale-boosting win

Chelsea v Liverpool (4pm, Sky Sports 1 & HD1, 5 Live Radio)

Well, this is a nice quiet fixture for a Sunday afternoon. No controversy, no big story detracting from the football... how lovely.

That isnÃ¢ÂÂt the case, of course, but the Torres talk could subside a touch if he doesnÃ¢ÂÂt start, which is likely. Expect a second-half cameo not quite on the same plane as Luis SuarezÃ¢ÂÂs on Wednesday, which was superb.

LetÃ¢ÂÂs get one thing straight, though: that goal should not have been his. It was a lazy, insouciant finish that Andy Wilkinson completely cocked up in clearing, and should go down as an own goal.

And on similar lines, Match of the Day, donÃ¢ÂÂt go sighing demonstratively over the skill Suarez is supposedly bringing to the Premier League when youÃ¢ÂÂre showing a clip of him giving the ball away with a backheel. And donÃ¢ÂÂt cut away just as an opponent intercepts it either, while claiming itÃ¢ÂÂs genius on the UruguayanÃ¢ÂÂs part. ThatÃ¢ÂÂs cheating.

That aside, Suarez did look excellent. HeÃ¢ÂÂs still a biting bat-eared bastard cheat, mind.

What wonÃ¢ÂÂt happen: A bigger two-middle-fingers-up Ã¢ÂÂF*** YOU!Ã¢ÂÂ gesture to Liverpool than Rafa BenitezÃ¢ÂÂs claim he could have sold Torres for ÃÂ£70 million last summer. Nicely done

What will happen: Can it be the Blues overcome the Reds? Bloody hell, even LawroÃ¢ÂÂs predicting Liverpool to lose this. This blog says: draw

