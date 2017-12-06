Introducing GOAL! The young fan's football mag, FREE with your new FourFourTwo

GOAL! is the young person’s football magazine from the makers of FourFourTwo.

Inside you’ll find interviews with big stars, quizzes, posters, advice on starting your own YouTube channel, tips on FIFA 18 and a few laughs along the way.

It’s currently at the pilot stage, and comes FREE with the January 2018 issue of FourFourTwo, out now, so we'd love to hear your thoughts: what do you like, what don’t you like and how often would you like to get a copy? The more we know, the better it will be.

So, whether you’re a parent of a reader or a reader themselves, there’s the chance to win £250 of Amazon vouchers by filling out our survey about this issue. You’ll find full details on page 26 of the magazine.

What's inside?

Here's just a small cross-section of what you'll find in our very first issue...

Gabriel Jesus!

In between smashing goals for Manchester City and busting awesome cellys with Neymar, Gabriel Jesus had a chat with GOAL! about his tattoos, playing FIFA and his mum. Awww!

Derby mania

There's no match as intense or spicy as a derby. Goals, cards and big challenges are guaranteed when clubs contest local bragging rights. Ahead of three huge clashes – the Manchester and Merseyside face-offs, plus El Clasico on December 23 – we find out what makes these games so thrilling...

FIFA 18: the first things to do

All-day FIFA sessions are as much a modern Christmas Day tradition as pigs-in-blankets and attempting to escape the EastEnders special. But all of its modes and teams can make it tough to know where to start – and that's where we come in. Here's everything you need to do when you unwrap FIFA 18 on December 25...

What footballers want for Christmas

Ever wondered what to buy the player who has everything? GOAL! has got you covered...

The F2 Freestylers!

How do you start your own YouTube channel? The top tricksters give you their advice and handy tips...

The 12 boots of Christmas

No partridge, no pear trees, only pairs of our favourite football boots from the last 12 months!

Extra time: trivia and puzzles

Show off your supreme knowledge by tackling our trivia questions and completing all of our other testing footy-themed games and teasers.

