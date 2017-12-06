In the mag: FFT Awards 2017! Crouch One-on-One! Mata exclusive! Plus: FREE issue of Goal! magazine

Here are a selection of our highlights from 2017, in no particular order: getting a dog onto the cover (thanks Dele), seeing Gabriel Jesus pull wheelies on a child’s bike, having Lionel Messi guest-edit an issue and seeing five of Borussia Dortmund’s best young players try tackling a space hopper. It’s been some year, and the highlights keep rolling...

Starting with two of football’s nice guys, Peter Crouch and Juan Mata, who feature in this issue celebrating the best of 2017. Mata’s Common Goal initiative is commendable for a current player, while Crouchy is the undisputed People’s Champion.

We also have a chat with Emma Hayes, the most successful young English manager in the country, find out how Tom Brady has inspired Harry Kane and get beneath the success of England’s Young Lions.

Goal machine of the year

Tottenham’s leading man has enjoyed a stellar 2017, having struck 48 goals for club and country by the time this issue of FFT has hit the shelves. But how has the story of an NFL star inspired a quest for greatness?

Sibling duo of the year

Football’s No.1 dugout-dwelling brothers have gone from the ninth tier at Concord Rangers to the Emirates Stadium with Lincoln – but the Cowleys still crave FA Cup glory.

Game changer of the year

After his beloved grandfather’s death, Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata helped to set up Common Goal, a charitable scheme to improve lives through football. The Spaniard tells us about the project, his relationship with Jose Mourinho and much more.

Underdog of the year

Meet the club who sign English non-leaguers and make them do ballet, have a manager who played with Ali Dia and once took three fans to an away game. Now the Swedes – already impressing in the Europa League – are eyeing Champions League glory, too.

World beaters of the year

After a trophy-laden summer, can England’s young cubs go on to conquer the world?

Manager of the year

It may be nearly a decade since an English boss led a men’s team to a major honour, but in the women’s game, Chelsea gaffer Emma Hayes is aiming to make history this season.

Football's maddest sackings

From the Bulgarian binned off three times by the same club in the same season, to the Croatian sacked after stealing a player’s credit card to purchase 36 litres of Jagermeister, we recall some of the most ridiculous reasons behind gaffers getting the heave-ho.

The weird world of host families

Hundreds of households nationwide take in academy players – but what motivates them to open their doors to the game’s budding stars? FFT pops round to find out…

One-on-One

The universally popular former Spurs, Southampton and Liverpool striker Peter Crouch answers your questions in the latest One-on-One, including: What’s it like being booed for England? Is it true he nearly killed Dirk Kuyt? And do his feet really stick out of bed?

Upfront

Jesus Navas opens up about his Sevilla ‘kidnapping’, taking Antonio Puerta's shirt number and his favourite Manchester City memories; Ian Wright talks FFT through his lob-tastic goal against Everton in 1993; Jaap Stam reveals the games that changed his life, and Terry McDermott explains how Kevin Keegan made him have a vasectomy...

Action Replay

In March 1972, seven high-profile London footballers gathered at a fancy restaurant to be snapped by legendary photographer Terry O’Neill, hoping to exploit their star quality. It didn’t quite go to plan. Plus, we learn the bizarre history of Oxford United, discover what happened to Sasa Curcic and list some of 1997's most memorable moments.

Predator Special

To celebrate the return of the iconic adidas Predator boot, 15 years after the very first incarnation ceased to exist, we learn how the originals became the best-selling range of boots in history and hear how the new model came to life from its designers. We also remember some of the greatest ever goals scored wearing Predators, meet the man who’s dedicated his hobby to hoarding hundreds of rare pairs, and chat exclusively to Dele Alli and Kaka about idolising Steven Gerrard and keeping a cool head on the pitch.

The January 2018 issue of FourFourTwo was brought to you by Peter Crouch, Jaap Stam, Terry McDermott, Jesus Navas, Ian Wright, Lothar Matthaus, Danny and Nicky Cowley, Juan Mata, Emma Hayes, Jamie Soule, Dara O’Shea, Bradley House, Oliver Webber, Simon Kozak, Jonathan Afolabi, Terry Mancini, Alan Hudson, Damien Duff, Dele Alli and Kaka.

