It looks like Dejan Lovren might be sharing Liverpool's player-of-the-month prize

Lovren infamously lasted only 31 minutes in Liverpool's 4-1 trouncing at Tottenham, and was dropped for the Reds' 3-0 win over Huddersfield last weekend.

He was at fault for two of Spurs' goals at Wembley on October 22, and earlier this week spoke out after receiving a death threat on Instagram.

But after a rough few days for the former Southampton defender, his week seems to be improving.

The 28-year-old won 33 per cent of the fan votes for October's player of the month award, level with Egyptian dynamo Salah.

Oh, internet. Good luck announcing this one, Liverpool...

