Juventus unveil delightful one-off home kit to mark 120-year anniversary

The Turin club turns 120 years old today and, to celebrate, they've launched a very special anniversary kit.

It's black and white, of course, and will be worn this Sunday for their home Serie A fixture against opponents Benevento.

The kit, as modelled below by midfielder Miralem Pjanic, also features three gold stars to represent 10 of their Scudetti.

Fans had to be quick off the mark to get their hands on the limited edition shirt, though, since only 1,897 were released for sale. The oddly precise number pays tribute to the club's founding in 1897.

The kit, priced unsurprisingly at €189.70, has now sold out. The lucky few who did manage to get their hands on them, however, will find a number embroidered on each one, ranging from 0001 to 1897 – making their apparel totally unique.

Buon compleanno, Juve! (That's happy birthday to you, Google Translate.)

