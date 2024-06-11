Euro 2024: Who is John McGinn's wife?

Who is John McGinn's wife? The Aston Villa captain is set to head to only his second major international tournament with Scotland after the Tartan Army failed to qualify for the 2022 Qatar World Cup.

The 29-year-old will head to Germany fresh off the back of an incredible season with the Villans, which saw them qualify for the Champions League for the first time since 1983 – then known as the European Cup – under the guidance of Unai Emery.

Most of McGinn’s Instagram is filled with photos of him at work, but there are a few hints about his private life.

Euro 2024: Top 10 Kits

The Scottish star embarks on a Champions League campaign with Villa once he returns from international duty in Germany (Image credit: Getty)

Who is John McGinn’s wife?

McGinn is married to Sara McGinn née Stokes.

The energetic midfielder, who has also played on the wing at times this season, has posted his other half in the past, but little is in the public domain about her beyond what McGinn has posted.

A post shared by John McGinn (@johnmcginn7) A photo posted by on

Sara has been in a relationship with her footballing husband since 2014, when he was still turning out for Scottish outfit St. Mirren. They also have a daughter together, Hannah, born in 2020.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Villa star confirmed his engagement to Stokes online in December 2022, while the couple were in Dubai with McGinn’s team-mates for some warm weather training during the World Cup.

Earlier that year, the Scotland international proudly posted a snap of his partner graduating with first-class honours from Birmingham City University, with the degree reportedly involving social work.

It remains to be seen whether Stokes will travel over to Germany with her husband as he sets off on his second Euro’s adventure.

Since making his debut in March 2016, McGinn has racked up 57 appearances, scoring an impressive 17 goals in his predominately midfield-based role.

More Euro 2024 stories

Jarrad Branthwaite is the last player to be dropped from Euro 2024 squad

Jose Mourinho singles out one England player for praise

Euro 2024 Best Player odds: Eight contenders to watch