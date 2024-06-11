Euro 2024: Who is John McGinn's wife?

By
published

Who is John McGinn’s wife? The Aston Villa captain is set to be an important player for Scotland at Euro 2024

Who is John McGinn's wife? Scotland Euro 2024 squad Scotland's John McGinn in action for Scotland during an International Friendly match between Scotland and Northern Ireland at Hampden Park, on March 26, 2024, in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Ross Parker/SNS Group via Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Who is John McGinn's wife? The Aston Villa captain is set to head to only his second major international tournament with Scotland after the Tartan Army failed to qualify for the 2022 Qatar World Cup.

The 29-year-old will head to Germany fresh off the back of an incredible season with the Villans, which saw them qualify for the Champions League for the first time since 1983 – then known as the European Cup – under the guidance of Unai Emery.

Isaac Stacey Stronge