Euro 2024: Who is William Saliba's wife?

So who is William Saliba's wife? Arsenal's French defender played every single minute of the 2023/24 season for the Gunners and was a key cog in Mikel Arteta's team who came runners-up to Manchester City.

After arguably the best season of his career so far, the 23-year-old centre-back heads to Euro 2024 with his nation and will be hoping to help Les Bleus follow up their 2022 World Cup final appearance with a European Championships success.

Aside from his stellar performances on the pitch, we also wanted to take a look at the defender's life off the pitch. So, who is William Saliba's wife?

Euro 2024: Stadiums

William Saliba was one of two outfield players to play every single Premier League minute for their club in 2023/24, along with Wolves' Max Kilman. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Who is William Saliba's wife?

Saliba is a private person and has not revealed on social media that he has a partner.

The 23-year-old often posts action shots from Arsenal and France matches, as well as content featuring his sponsor, Nike.

A post shared by Nike Football (Soccer) (@nikefootball) A photo posted by on

France last won a major tournament in 2018, being crowned World Cup champions.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Les Bleus were beaten in the final of the 2016 European Championships by Portugal.

Didier Deschamps' team were a penalty shootout away from retaining the World Cup trophy in 2022, being defeated by Lionel Messi's Argentina in Qatar.

France are among the favourites for Euro 2024 and have a depth of talent that includes new Real Madrid Galactico Kylian Mbappe.

Saliba is one of a strong set of defenders, joined by the likes of Bayern Munich's Dayot Upamecano and Barcelona's Jules Kounde as Les Bleus' centre-back options for this summer.

More Euro 2024 stories

France Euro 2024 squad: Didier Deschamps' full team

How to watch Euro 2024 live streams from anywhere in the world

Euro 2024: When is England's next game?