Euro 2024: Who is William Saliba's wife?
Who is William Saliba's wife? Here's everything you need to know about the French defender's other half
So who is William Saliba's wife? Arsenal's French defender played every single minute of the 2023/24 season for the Gunners and was a key cog in Mikel Arteta's team who came runners-up to Manchester City.
After arguably the best season of his career so far, the 23-year-old centre-back heads to Euro 2024 with his nation and will be hoping to help Les Bleus follow up their 2022 World Cup final appearance with a European Championships success.
Aside from his stellar performances on the pitch, we also wanted to take a look at the defender's life off the pitch. So, who is William Saliba's wife?
Euro 2024: Stadiums
Who is William Saliba's wife?
Saliba is a private person and has not revealed on social media that he has a partner.
The 23-year-old often posts action shots from Arsenal and France matches, as well as content featuring his sponsor, Nike.
A post shared by Nike Football (Soccer) (@nikefootball)
A photo posted by on
FRANCE Kylian Mbappe's partner
ARSENAL Declan Rice's partner
FRANCE Olivier Giroud's partner
France last won a major tournament in 2018, being crowned World Cup champions.
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Les Bleus were beaten in the final of the 2016 European Championships by Portugal.
Didier Deschamps' team were a penalty shootout away from retaining the World Cup trophy in 2022, being defeated by Lionel Messi's Argentina in Qatar.
France are among the favourites for Euro 2024 and have a depth of talent that includes new Real Madrid Galactico Kylian Mbappe.
Saliba is one of a strong set of defenders, joined by the likes of Bayern Munich's Dayot Upamecano and Barcelona's Jules Kounde as Les Bleus' centre-back options for this summer.
More Euro 2024 stories
France Euro 2024 squad: Didier Deschamps' full team
How to watch Euro 2024 live streams from anywhere in the world
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1