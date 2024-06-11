Euro 2024: Who is William Saliba's wife?

By
published

Who is William Saliba's wife? Here's everything you need to know about the French defender's other half

Who is William Saliba's wife?
(Image credit: Getty Images)

So who is William Saliba's wife? Arsenal's French defender played every single minute of the 2023/24 season for the Gunners and was a key cog in Mikel Arteta's team who came runners-up to Manchester City. 

After arguably the best season of his career so far, the 23-year-old centre-back heads to Euro 2024 with his nation and will be hoping to help Les Bleus follow up their 2022 World Cup final appearance with a European Championships success.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Joe Nelson