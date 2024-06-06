Jose Mourinho singles out one England player for special praise ahead of Euro 2024

Jose Mourinho believes England will be heavily reliant on one player at this summer's European Championships in Germany.

The 61-year-old was recently named the new manager of Fenerbahce after leaving Roma in January.

Still keen to continue his work across Europe, 'The Special One' singled out one England player for praise, given his close working relationship with the player in the past.

“Kane has scored goals for Tottenham, England, and I had no doubts that he would score goals for Bayern,” Mourinho said speaking to Topps recently.

“Harry is a fantastic, complete player who scores goals from all over the pitch but isn’t selfish – he assists, drops deep, builds play, presses, defends.

"The only thing he is missing is to win a trophy. He was my player at Tottenham, and I was going to win one with him, but I was sacked six days before the final.”

Kane and Mourinho struck up quite the relationship during their time in north London, despite the former Spurs boss only lasting 17 months in charge of the club.

Jose Mourinho during his time at Tottenham

Mourinho has spoken tirelessly about his time spent with Spurs and it is clear the former Chelsea boss still holds some distaste for the Lilywhites.

"I hope the Tottenham fans don't get me wrong but the only club in my career where I don't have still a deep feeling for is Tottenham," Mourinho said.

"Probably because the stadium was empty, COVID time. Probably because Mr Levy [Spurs chairman Daniel Levy] didn't let me win a final and win a trophy.

Harry Kane's former manager is full of praise for him (Image credit: Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

"But it's the only one, so after that – Porto, Chelsea, Inter, Real Madrid, Manchester United – all the clubs I feel a connection.

"I go in the streets so many times in Italy and I find Inter fans. I go in London -- not just the Chelsea fans but also the Man United fans. Real Madrid all over the world," Mourinho said. "It's about the feeling that give you everything.

"People think, 'You cannot love every club.' Yes, I love every club. I love every club because I felt the other way around -- they also loved me. So with Roma, one day it will be hard but we will be connected forever like I am with all my previous clubs -- apart [from] Mr. Levy's club."

